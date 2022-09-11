...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN... Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
In the 2nd century AD, Rome was ruled by the emperor Marcus Aurelius. Known as a Stoicism philosopher who did not favor the bloodshed of the Colosseum gladiator games, Marcus was known as the last of the good emperors.
His son Commodus was the succeeding apple who fell far from the tree of emperorship. A somewhat fictionalized role of Commodus was played by Joaquin Phoenix in the movie Gladiator, starring Russell Crowe. Commodus not only spent enormous amounts of money on continuous games but actually took a turn fighting as a gladiator himself. He was attention seeking, churlish, and a bully ruler who was quick to dispatch any perceived threats. Remind you of anyone?
The Roman economy was nearly bankrupted by Commodus’s lavish and undisciplined spending. His 16-year reign, from 176 to 192 AD, was the beginning of the end of the Roman dynasty: a dividing line between their glory days and a long, slow decline. He even went so far as to reduce the amount of silver in Roman coinage to stretch his budget and thereby caused rampant inflation across the empire. Sound familiar?
Rome, much like America, was governed by a powerful group of men known as the Senate. Wealthy men who were placed in power not by merit but my means. The relationship between Commodus and the senate was horrible; strained further by a tax he imposed on their wealth to further fund his extravagant Colosseum events. These games were the opium of the Roman masses and Commodus depended on them to please and distract the rank and file. Corruption was common in the push and pull for power. Sound familiar?
In 180 AD, contrary to his lust for bloodshed, he backed away from the Marcomannic wars with Germanic tribes to the north by fomenting a peace treaty/withdrawal of all Roman forces. A decision that would come back to haunt his successors as these enemy forces continued to attack Rome and its holdings for many years. His father, Marcus, had fought alongside the Roman soldiers for multiple years in this defensive war. But Commodus chose instead to simply capitulate and return to his lavish and comfortable life in Rome and abandon the sacrifices already made by many. Sound at all familiar?
Manipulation of the grain markets and a resultant famine coupled with what is thought to be a version of the bubonic plague wiped out tens of thousands of Roman citizens. The little knowledge that existed of communicable disease was ignored or discarded. Ring a bell?
The final straw for Commodus was his attempt to rename Rome after himself; thus, his assassination at the hands of the man who ironically had trained him in the skills of gladiator fighting. The maxim “power tends to corrupt; absolute power corrupts absolutely” easily describes Commodus and his megalomania. When his reign was finished, a “damnatio memoriae” was enacted. All inscriptions and references of him were wiped out, toppled and destroyed. An effort and custom to forget and prevent the recurrence of such a ruinous man. Historical statues removed from public view…. again, sound familiar?
I will let you the reader form and speculate your own conclusions of what I have written. My thoughts are not meant to be overly partisan for or against either political party but rather speak to policy and trend. From a mild conspiratorial viewpoint, added by the light of my overthinking imagination, I can see some parallels between the Roman era of Commodus and our beloved America. Please, please … tell me I am wrong!
I was born and raised in Preston, Idaho. Currently a member of the Preston City Council and work full time as a physical therapist at FCMC.