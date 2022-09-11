Todd Thomas

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In the 2nd century AD, Rome was ruled by the emperor Marcus Aurelius. Known as a Stoicism philosopher who did not favor the bloodshed of the Colosseum gladiator games, Marcus was known as the last of the good emperors.

His son Commodus was the succeeding apple who fell far from the tree of emperorship. A somewhat fictionalized role of Commodus was played by Joaquin Phoenix in the movie Gladiator, starring Russell Crowe. Commodus not only spent enormous amounts of money on continuous games but actually took a turn fighting as a gladiator himself. He was attention seeking, churlish, and a bully ruler who was quick to dispatch any perceived threats. Remind you of anyone?

I was born and raised in Preston, Idaho. Currently a member of the Preston City Council and work full time as a physical therapist at FCMC.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments