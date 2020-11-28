Almost ten years ago, I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics. I love the science because the solution to many of the world's great challenges can be found in economics. One of the most impactful lessons I learned was that capitalism has three pillars: free markets, competition and innovation, and the voluntary exchange of goods. The three pillars stimulate success in many parts of our society. The three pillars are also the reason that I am a Democrat.
Under capitalism, private companies should have to compete and not depend on government handouts to survive. Growth and development is a private sector affair and must pay for itself. Ada County taxpayers should not be subsidizing companies that want to use the general public's money to increase their bottom line. Commissioners Lachiondo and Kenyon are doing great work to ensure growth pays for itself, and abolish policies passed by former Republican commissioners that allowed companies to exploit taxpayer dollars for profit. I hope our newly elected commissioners will continue fighting private companies that try to reach into the pockets of Ada County taxpayers.
Everyone should have the ability to compete in the marketplace. The only way to prevent monopolies and anti-competitive market behavior that undermines capitalism is by giving everyone equal opportunity to participate in markets. The foundation of empowering every Idahoan to compete in our economy is through quality education. Idaho Republicans have refused to support and invest in a quality education system. As a result, Idaho is one of the worst states for students to receive an education. Idaho Republicans have harmed Idaho kids' ability to compete, start their own businesses, and rise to their ability and potential. The lack of education funding at the state level has forced local areas to pass bonds and levies to make up the difference. Idaho Republicans claim to reduce your taxes, but you’ll be paying more taxes in the long run to put bandaids on a crumbling education system. Meanwhile, the Idaho legislature will be holding onto your hard-earned money for their own special projects.
Capitalism works best when there are limited barriers to entry for people to compete in markets.Idaho Democrats have torn down the barriers that the Idaho Republicans continue to put up. When Idaho Republicans passed non-compete legislation, Democrats led the fight in repealing it. The Idaho Republicans shifted incredible amounts of the property tax burden onto homeowners and away from commercial property. Idaho homeowners can barely keep up with their property tax payments, let alone start a business, invest in innovation, or compete in a niche market. The homeowner's tax burden has stymied Idahoans’ entrepreneurship while rewarding already entrenched, largely out-of-state businesses by enacting barriers of entry into the market.
I'm a dyed in the wool capitalist because when everyone has the ability to compete in a free market, we all benefit. I am a Democrat because I understand and support the three pillars of capitalism: free markets, competition, and voluntary exchange. I am proud to be a Democrat and a Capitalist. And, I am proud to support Idaho Democrats in state and local elections because I know they will use their office to build a better Idaho based on these principles.