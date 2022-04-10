Bob Kustra is wrong about Boise elections and needs to be corrected. His accusation that Republicans were the first to politicize Boise city elections couldn’t be further from the truth. Democrats arguably have had a 20-year head start.
The partisanship of Boise city elections likely started in the 2003 Mayoral election. The eventual winner, Dave Bieter, was a Democrat serving the north end of Boise in the state Legislature. It’s no secret that the Republican Party “stood down” despite having more experienced and conservative candidates in the primary mix. Media pundits did not expect any candidate to reach the necessary 50% voting threshold, forcing a runoff. Republicans then expected to match Democrat engagement in the runoff. But Bieter, backed with the full support of the Idaho Democrat party, eked out an outright majority win instead.
Since winning the 2003 mayoral election, it seems the Democrat Party has used Boise City Hall as a party “training ground” for staff and future candidates. They have generated politically-charged policies (evidenced by “A More Equitable City for Everyone”), funding, and support for the Democrat Party with little to no checks or balances from Republicans. From time to time the Boise City Council includes a “registered” Republican but the super-majority “registered” Democrat council soon overwhelmed that sole Republican.
The claim that Boise City Hall is “non-partisan” seems laughable. Since 2003, there have been Democrat members of the Legislature serving in both the State House and the Boise City Council simultaneously. Boise City Council members have been recruited and ran for higher office as, you guessed it, Democrats. City Hall has even hired away executive directors from the Idaho Democrat Party. Democrats have also run previously elected partisan Democrats for the “non-partisan” positions of Ada County Highway District and the Greater Boise Auditorium District with some success. And who can forget “non-partisan” Mayor McLean casting nine votes for Bernie Sanders and 16 votes for Joe Biden at the virtual DNC “roll call”? Dr. Kustra should be able to see these partisan efforts by Democrats and that they lead back to Boise City Hall.
While Boise has enjoyed some tremendous accolades in the media recently, times are changing. Boise is one of the least affordable cities in which to live and housing costs are growing out of control. Mr. Kustra seems to imply the root cause of the housing cost crisis derives from one recently elected Republican City Council member! In reality, Boise’s affordability issue is caused by 20 years of the “Democrat Machine” and City Hall’s priorities and policies!
Need proof? Democrats at Boise City Hall have added hundreds of unneeded regulations on new home construction, which adds to the overall cost of homes. And every City Council-led property tax increase drives increased costs for homeowners and renters alike.
The city of Boise doesn’t just represent the north end and east side. It’s the Capitol city for all Idahoans, even for Republicans in Meridian, Eagle, Kuna, and Garden City. We work, dine, recreate and attend Boise State games in Boise.
As they say “all politics is local.” As the Chairman of the Ada County Republican Party, I’m proud that our Central Committee decided to engage in the “non-Partisan” arena and stand up for good conservative Republican candidates who want to push back against more regulation, higher taxes, lack of support for law enforcement and who wish to bring local housing solutions to Boise’s City Council. We are glad to see Boise City districted and that new voices will fill the council. We look forward to 2023.