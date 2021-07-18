Today, teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools is getting a lot of attention, and rightfully so. While there are many loose definitions of CRT, understanding the origins of CRT helps us better understand the issue and the legitimate concerns being raised.
CRT is derived from Critical Theory that originated in Germany and draws on the ideas of Karl Marx. Critical Theory, and now CRT, identifies groups as oppressors or oppressed. Historically, Critical Theory focused on class struggles between the “haves” and the “have nots”, but now, CRT focuses exclusively on sorting people by race and pitting them against each other.
So how does this impact our children today?
Across the country, there is a growing number of people who believe that if America had never existed, the world would be a better place, and they want these ideas taught to our children. This thinking is not only preposterous, it’s dangerous. These individuals accuse public education of “sanitizing” our country’s history when in reality, they want to re-write our history.
From the founding of our country, the idea has always been a “more perfect union”. So while America was never perfect, we’ve always strived for a better, more free, and more prosperous nation for ALL. Teaching our children that America is not a beacon of hope and freedom, but rather a system of oppression and racism, is not only a pure lie, it is dangerous and only serves one purpose — the dismantling of our great nation.
To be clear, I believe children should be exposed to both the good and the bad moments of American history for a holistic understanding of our country. However, no child should be taught that they are personally responsible for or should feel guilty for the acts of their ancestors. In order to preserve our freedoms for the next generation, we must teach them the ideals and spirit of America that has benefited the world.
Twice America rescued Europe from the slavery of fascism and hundreds of thousands of Americans fought and died to free millions of Europeans. The embracement of capitalism and free enterprise across the world, championed in America, has reduced the number of people living in poverty from one in five to one in 20 within the last 50 years. America is the universal leader when it comes to supporting other countries in their time of need. It’s American genius and ingenuity that eradicated polio from the world, and when we discovered a treatment for AIDS, we shared it with the world and saved over 20 million lives, mostly in Africa. The list goes on and on!
You may be asking — Is this really a threat? Are there people who want to actually teach this nonsense to our children? The answer is a resounding YES! Recently, the powerful national teachers union (the NEA) passed a resolution denouncing capitalism and supporting CRT, while aligning with Black Lives Matter to indoctrinate our children. I know from personal experience that the agenda of the NEA should not be taken lightly. The NEA has unlimited resources, and they are experts in manipulating thought and intimidating people into bending to their will.
If you’re not already, the time to engage is now! Individually and collectively we have the ability to assure that our children and grandchildren are taught the real history of America, its values, and its role in promoting liberty. Remember, liberty is never more than one generation away from extinction, and it is our duty to enshrine the liberties we have been afforded for the next generation to defend and enjoy.