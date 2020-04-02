John F. Kennedy once said that leadership and learning are indispensable to each other. Never has that been more true than the past two weeks in Idaho.
Confusion and misinformation continue to color the number of reported COVID-19 cases, testing capabilities are questioned, and projections about what our hospitals will do in the case of a surge. Accurate information and an appetite among those in power to take in new facts has never been more essential to our democracy. If Idahoans are truly going to band together—albeit from a social distance—we need bold leadership from the public and private sectors to guide our economy through these turbulent waters. Idaho Governor Brad Little changing course to protect the public from community spread was the right thing to do. Staying at home for 21 days is not a death sentence for many businesses. It’s a call to action.
Leadership in the time of coronavirus offers Idaho businesses a choice: Adapt and prosper or live in fear and shut down. True, there are essential businesses where the reality is not so black or white, and we must support them at all levels. But while I disagree that Easter services should be “packed” with people, President Trump was not wrong when he said Tuesday that America’s economy needs to be open for business. Being “open” doesn’t have to mean ignoring epidemiologists and defying public health recommendations. Many “white collar” employees in the professional services are fully capable of working while also following the new statewide stay-at-home order.
I run a law firm led by millennials. Millennials are an often-disparaged generational demographic, but in light of recent events, our way of doing things has become highly relevant. It speaks to the way we designed our practice, our workplace culture, and how that benefits us now. We’re living proof that a law firm can (and should) live in the cloud, and that business does not have to stop when a pandemic hits. After all, social distancing is a heck of a lot easier when you have in place the technology infrastructure to make video conferencing seamless for clients and your employees. The ability to work flexibly and remotely reflect the values we hold as a firm, and it’s not a coincidence that the same technology that will keep us working through COVID-19 is also what makes working life easier for new parents when they integrate back into the workforce.
If you are a professional services business wringing your hands about not being able to meet in person with clients, or your business’s event was canceled because of coronavirus, you aren’t alone, but now is the time for action, not complaints. Americans don’t sit idly by in the time of crisis, we roll up our sleeves and get to work. In the face of an unprecedented pandemic that threatens major economic consequences, this means that those of us who can need to get to work—remotely.
To empower us to work remotely, the public sector needs to take a stronger role and communicate clearly its plans. I’m glad to see this starting to happen in Idaho because it builds confidence at a time people are feeling deeply afraid. For workers and business owners to stay at home for 21 days without bringing commerce to a halt, the state and federal government need to make sure we have what we need. That starts with all Idahoans having access to high speed internet at no additional cost to them. We need state and local governments to issue clear child care guidelines for centers that are closed so that we can support working parents. All child care workers are essential workers, whether or not they are caring for children of essential workers. Parents can’t successfully work from home without child care. We also need to make sure that no renter is evicted or has their utilities cut off because of virus-related job loss.
Small businesses will need more than tax credits and disaster loans to make it to tomorrow, let alone next month. The Senate’s latest economic stimulus package acknowledges this and if passed by the House, it will deliver grant support to many who are self-employed in the gig economy. Eighty percent of Idaho’s economy is small businesses owners, and they need this cash in hand now to be able to stay open for however long it takes for things to feel normal again. Cash grants mitigate mass layoffs, defaults on bank loans, and keep our economy rolling into recovery once the virus abates.
Much business can and should be done online. Now is a great time to learn how to do business differently, and we need business leaders and the public sector to lead. Individual businesses — and all of Idaho — will be better off long term if we can keep commerce moving safely until this pandemic passes.