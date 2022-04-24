Transportation is a means to an end. It is how we get from our homes to our jobs, the grocery store, the movies, and any other place else we want to go.
For most of us in the Treasure Valley, this means hopping in our cars. The biggest obstacles to getting from Point A to Point B are traffic congestion or not being able to find a parking spot right in front of our destination.
But what if you don’t own a car or can’t drive? What then? Could you get to work? Visit the doctor? Meet your friends for lunch?
For many of our residents, such as older adults or individuals with disabilities or low incomes, that is a very real problem. It affects the ability to find and hold a job, meet daily needs, and live a full life.
COMPASS — the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho — has just completed the draft of a plan to help meet those transportation needs. The draft 2022 Coordinated Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan for Ada and Canyon Counties identifies transportation needs of older adults and individuals with disabilities, low incomes, and limited English proficiency, then outlines strategies to meet the highest priority needs.
Those strategies will be used to help identify, coordinate, and prioritize public transportation projects for funding. That is, proposed projects that align with strategies outlined in the plan would be higher priority for limited funding than projects that do not.
If you, or a friend or family member, rely on public transportation to meet daily needs, this plan is for you. Make sure decision-makers know what your needs are and if you agree with the strategies for improvement.
Even if you don’t use public transportation, this plan still affects you – better transportation opportunities for everyone support a robust economy, help reduce congestion, and help maintain a healthy community. We all benefit from a high-quality transportation system.
Plus, the reality is that we are all getting older. Someday each of us will (hopefully) be “older adults.” You may find yourself relying on public transportation in a way you never anticipated. When that time comes, you will reap the benefits of a transportation system planned and designed to meet your needs.
COMPASS is looking for feedback on the draft plan — particularly the identified needs and strategies — before it is finalized. Did we miss any high priority needs? Do the strategies to meet those needs hit the mark?
Visit the COMPASS website at www.compassidaho.org to learn more, review the draft plan, and submit your comments, or call 208-855-2558 to request that materials be sent to you. Comments will be accepted through Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Together, we can ensure our transportation system gets us all wherever we need to go.