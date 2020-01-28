A beloved research professor of mine, Wayne Otto, was fond of saying that the best educational ideas have never been truly tried, because trying a new educational practice for a few years was not really trying it.
I have been frankly flummoxed by the repeated attacks on the Idaho Content Standards and the Idaho State Science Standards (ISSS). These attacks have been purely ideological, and not based on educational science, research or an understanding of educational policy and practice. These attacks have focused on a very narrow and short-term view, not the long view that is necessary to implementing and sustaining the kinds of transformational change needed to educate Idaho schoolchildren for a complex future where the solutions to current problems are not yet known, and new problems are constantly evolving. Research shows that the only kinds of jobs that are growing are those that require the capacity to frame problems, inquire and make meaning – jobs that require nonroutine analytic, interpersonal and communication skills.
These are exactly the kinds of skills that the Content Standards are designed to cultivate in students. Another point: These standards very effectively capture what research shows is required to become expert in areas of reading, writing, math, science and other areas.
Achieving expertise and meeting these next generation standards requires a paradigm shift in educational policy and practice, from what cognitive scientists call informational teaching of established ideas to transformational teaching that promotes learning how to learn and apply what is learned. This is a move from what is called a pedagogy of poverty to one of empowerment, one that positions and assists students to take on the stances, mindsets and activity of actual real world experts. The paradigm shift represented by the Idaho Content Standards and ISSS is supported by the last 30-70 years of cognitive science. These standards are entirely a good thing and lead us in the direction that Idaho must take for our learners to thrive.
The sole angle of attack on the standards that I have seen in this space is that of stagnant test scores. First, this takes a short view, not a long view. We are very early in the game. Second, it assumes the accuracy of test scores as a measure of learning. Researchers understand that standardized test scores are extremely blunt and unreliable instruments. As the psychometrician Paul Dressler was fond of saying: a test score is an incomplete and inaccurate assessment of an undetermined amount of learning by a biased instrument. So how might we assess progress? Through standards-based assessments of actual student work would be one way that is already being undertaken by Idaho schools. Here’s another point: the countries who outperform us are those who have been guided by precisely the kind of next generation standards now under attack here in Idaho, and who put such standards into law well before us, and who have found ways to teach for transformation in ways that meet these standards.
Idaho has done well in establishing standards that fit what is known about how people learn and become expert. The Idaho Coaching Network and other programs have been outstanding in preparing teachers for the complex long-haul project of helping teachers help students to meet these standards. In the long-term students will be prepared to become engaged democratic citizens and workers able to solve problems and create value in a highly complex future. Those attacking the standards, I submit, are doing so for hidden ideological reasons, and without an understanding of the research from across the learning sciences.