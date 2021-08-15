We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
If you watch the news today, whether election craziness, lockdowns and mandates, or topics like critical race theory, much of these problems can be solved by electing strong conservative leaders at the local level. Positions such as school board, city council, and mayors. Many are non-partisan races but have a tremendous impact on our communities. These are the battlefields where Democrats excel. In a conservative state like Idaho, they can fly under the radar in non-partisan and less visible races. If you couple with large amounts of people moving into Idaho from “blue” states then, slowly over time, we look up and suddenly we are a swing state. According to the data, Democrats are continuing to pick up ground across the state – especially in Ada, Canyon, and Kootenai counties. Today, we feel good about our state being red however, trends show that several counties can become swing districts within the next four years. The entire state by 2028.
As conservatives, we believe in freedom and autonomy. We are self-reliant. Generally, we don’t get involved in the lives of others until it starts to encroach on our own liberties. For me, the trends mentioned above are not about republicans and democrats. It is about the values that we want to stand for. True conservative principles such as freedom of religion, free speech, and the right to life. America is still a beacon of light in the world, and we must protect those cherished values.
As Ronald Reagan said, “freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” We are witnessing this now. Many are looking up and asking how did we get here? Solving this is not easy – but nothing great ever comes easy. And as my favorite quote says, “all it takes for evil to succeed is for good men to do nothing.” While it can be tempting to disengage, I am asking you to do the opposite. ENGAGE! Be involved in your communities. Support local conservative leaders. Pay attention to what your children learn in school. Attend city council meetings. Consider running for office and know that there are thousands of Idahoans that need you.
For those of you who are ages 18-40, we want to support you. We have the tools, training, and resources to help you along your journey.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
If you would like to know more, please go to our website at www.idahoyr.com.
Daniel Silver is the Chairman of the Idaho Young Republicans.