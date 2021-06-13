With new legislation going into effect July 1, 2021, we can reflect back on legislative accomplishments and celebrate the well-deserved victories by our Idaho Republicans in the statehouse. Each legislative session has its ups and downs. This 2021 session was no exception. Idahoans should be proud of the work accomplished in the 2021 session by their conservative leaders, and I’m excited to detail these victories of our conservative leaders in Idaho.
There were many important issues addressed in the legislative session that should give voters confidence that republicans in the statehouse are listening and resolving the issues of the people. Key issues tackled by the Legislature include gun owner protections, property and income tax relief, transportation and infrastructure funding, assuring “critical race theory” will never be taught in public schools, reducing administrative rules, and addressing the balance of power during emergencies.
Let’s start with transportation and infrastructure. Idaho is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation and our roads and bridges must keep pace with the explosive growth. House Bill 362 provides a solution by making $80 million in sustainable transportation funding available and allows bonding up to $1.6 billion dollars for statewide transportation infrastructure. Idaho’s infrastructure is under great demand with a growing population that travels and enjoys our state, and this legislation addresses infrastructure concerns without raising taxes one cent.
Another longstanding concern for Idaho residents is lowering taxes. House Bill 332 and House Bill 389 address income and property taxes, which are one of the primary concerns for voters. House bill 332 capped the highest individual and corporate tax brackets at 6.5 percent to make Idaho more competitive and appealing for residents and business owners, and house bill 389 raises the homeowner’s exemption to $125,000, provides a tax reduction for qualifying low-income seniors, and boosts a property tax exemption for local businesses. We are proud of our Republican legislators for delivering on this campaign promise.
Our final GOP legislative victory to discuss this week is the balance of powers during a declared emergency. This concern was exacerbated by COVID-19 and decisions made in the early days of the pandemic. In total, there were four pieces of legislation signed into law. One originated in the Idaho Senate, and the other three in the Idaho House. These were tough bills that went through several iterations, and despite the tireless efforts from Republicans to seek resolution, Idaho Democrats didn’t vote for any of this legislation.
The Senate bill addressed extreme emergencies that, if involving 12 or more Idaho counties and lasting longer than 90 days, would require the involvement of the legislature. The three bills from the Idaho house each focused on a separate concern. The first prohibits the governor from creating or amending laws during emergencies, the second required that restrictions on people going to work be narrowly tailored not to restrict job or classification, and the third affirmed that constitutional rights, such as the freedom to assemble and practice your religion, cannot be suspended during a declared emergency. Our Republican leaders swiftly addressed Idahoans’ concerns for the balance of power and also protected our individual liberties.
Folks, the liberal press would want you to believe that the legislature this year was nothing more than petty political infighting but nothing could be further from the truth. These impressive accomplishments did not happen by accident. Republican leaders did the hard work necessary to address the most pressing issues of the day while protecting our traditional values, ensuring conservative growth, and implementing sound fiscal policies that leave Idaho well-positioned for the future. A future that remains bright with Republicans leading the way.