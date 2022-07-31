STEPHANIE HADLEY
MARK VANDERSYS

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


June was mental health awareness month and right now, I can’t say I know anyone that isn’t struggling with some sort of mental health need.

From countrywide shootings, statewide suicide rates, local tragedies, family polarization, and individual stressors, it seems as though nobody is immune from feeling some kind of fear. People are on the Maslow’s hierarchy of needs (look it up) at the safety and security level due to the real threats to their safety, security and livelihood. The pressures are not just imagined or irrational. My message is to do something.

Stephanie Hadley is an inactive licensed clinical social worker and has had various positions in the community over the last 30 years, most recently as a counselor at Saint Alphonsus.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments