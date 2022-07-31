...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 104 to
109.
* WHERE...Idaho Treasure Valley and Weiser River Basin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
June was mental health awareness month and right now, I can’t say I know anyone that isn’t struggling with some sort of mental health need.
From countrywide shootings, statewide suicide rates, local tragedies, family polarization, and individual stressors, it seems as though nobody is immune from feeling some kind of fear. People are on the Maslow’s hierarchy of needs (look it up) at the safety and security level due to the real threats to their safety, security and livelihood. The pressures are not just imagined or irrational. My message is to do something.
Reach out. Talk to your neighbors. When we get out of our heads and homes and into our heart and community, we can alleviate the anxiety for that time. The fears are absolutely real, but staying in our shells and homes only perpetuates the fear. Go over to your neighbor’s house; you know the one. She lives alone and is a widow. She hasn’t been able to go to church in person or leave the house due to physical needs. Don’t put all the responsibility on the Priests, Ministers, Pastors, Bishops, etc. They have their plates completely full right now. They might also need some support.
Can you imagine the stress they are feeling with an entire congregation struggling? Maybe you have a neighbor that is a single mother or a young couple. They might be feeling the extreme financial burden and can’t afford groceries or to take their children to an activity or birthday party. Don’t wait for an outside agency to get involved.
Reach out. Check in. Develop a list of ideas you could assist with and hand it to them with your phone number. It doesn’t have to be money. If each person reading this passes this message on and just checks on one person, can you imagine the ripple effect! Regardless of you stance on extreme topics, we all want the same things — for our families to be safe, happy, and healthy. Connect!
Stephanie Hadley is an inactive licensed clinical social worker and has had various positions in the community over the last 30 years, most recently as a counselor at Saint Alphonsus.