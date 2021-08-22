The severity of the climate crisis has become of significant discussion in wake of this week’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report detailing that we have even less time than previously thought to completely decarbonize all human activities in order to prevent an ecological breakdown of cataclysmic proportions. As the 13th fastest-warming city in the country, Boise has already gotten a preview of what this ecological breakdown will look like: raging fires, deadly heat waves, extended droughts, record-low snowfall, and keystone ecocide.
As students, we often feel powerless watching our futures burn as elected leaders look the other way. At Boise High, many students feel some form of climate anxiety related to this inaction, like an upcoming exam we haven’t even began to study for. The effects of climate change on students’ mental and emotional well-being are comparable to the more measurable effects on our physical health.
Recently, the city of Boise made a groundbreaking commitment to protect our future: clean electricity citywide by 2035 and carbon neutral citywide by 2050. We’re calling on the Boise School District, which was listed as a partner on Boise’s Energy Future Plan, to make a similar, more aggressive commitment. They say they are “educating today for a better tomorrow,” but there will be no tomorrow if we do not take action now.
If protecting the future for students is not a strong motivator, a clean energy commitment will also save taxpayers money. Currently, Boise Schools pays around $3.5 million each year for heating and electricity. The InDesign lab at University of Idaho works with school districts to create sustainability plans. Researchers there believe school districts could save as much as 50% of energy costs after 10 years by implementing a long-term sustainability plan. Other schools have saved even more. In 2017, the Batesville School District in Arkansas installed solar panels, updated HVAC systems, and switched to LED lights. After 3 years they turned their deficit of $250,000 into a 1.8 million surplus with which they gave each teacher a $2,500 raise.
Boise Schools’ transition doesn’t have to be as quick as Batesville. If we made a long-term plan, we could phase out inefficient lighting, heating systems, and other facilities as they break and install solar panels as roofs have to be replaced. But we must make a commitment and put in place a long-term, districtwide plan.
Many other school districts throughout the Northwest have already made sustainability plans. Last year, Salt Lake Schools committed to 100% clean energy in all facilities by 2040. Resolutions were also recently passed in Seattle, Miami, Green Bay, and Carson City. The reconciliation infrastructure bill includes funding to decarbonize schools, but it prioritizes districts that have made clean energy plans. It would be unfortunate if Boise did not receive this substantial federal investment simply because our elected officials were unwilling or too slow to do what is right to protect the health, environment, and prosperity of current and future students.
The Boise School District leads the state in academic standards and teacher pay. By being the first in Idaho to pass a clean energy schools resolution, Boise could assert leadership in efficiency and sustainability, and help pave the way for nearby districts to make similar commitments.
We urge readers to contact their elected board members in support of a clean energy commitment for the Boise School District.