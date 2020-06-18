In Idaho, things are looking up, as we begin stage four of the state’s reopening plan. Now we need to focus on our economic rebound.
Governor Little’s measured approach undoubtedly slowed the spread of the disease and saved lives. Like the health crisis, our lawmakers now need to implement a carefully articulated response to revive our economy, which must include a fully functional child care industry. Without it, parents will be inhibited from returning to work.
Long before we all knew the term, “COVID-19,” our state was suffering from a child care crisis. We started this year with 49 percent of Idahoans living in a child care desert, defined as a community where there are more than three children for every licensed child care slot.
In Idaho and across the country, a lack of child care has harmed families and limited our economic growth. Nationally, issues with child care cost the economy $57 billion annually, due to lost earning, productivity, and revenue.
Child care, like most parts of the economy, has been devastated by this pandemic. The majority of child care providers are small businesses that operate on slim margins. They have high operational costs, with a limited revenue source that comes mostly from parents paying tuition. Any reduction in attendance can be devastating for child care providers who rely on full attendance to make ends meet.
Not surprisingly, child care attendance is down, as many parents have kept their kids at home while they telecommute or out of concern over health issues. Across the country, 85 percent of child care businesses are now operating with less than 50 percent of their normal capacity.
Coupled with the fact that some families are dealing with lost jobs or reduced hours, child care businesses are losing their source of income at an alarming rate. In Idaho, 54 percent of child care programs now have parents who are unable to pay their tuition.
Industry experts estimate that without adequate emergency assistance from the federal government, around 4.5 million child care slots could disappear nationally. This would mean a loss of 27,231 licensed child care slots in Idaho, which is 53 percent of our current market capacity.
As Idaho representatives of the Save the Children Action Network (SCAN), together we call on our senators to save the child care industry from collapse. There are now multiple bills in the U.S. Senate that would help keep child care businesses afloat in our state.
Working off of estimates from the American Enterprise Institute, Senator Ernst (R-IA) introduced Senate Resolution 594, which calls for $25 billion to be allocated to the Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG). This emergency aid would then be distributed by states through this pre-existing government program, allowing for a localized response to deal with a state’s specific needs. Similarly, Senator Murray (D-WA) has introduced the Child Care is Essential Act, which calls for $50 billion for CCDBG. No matter your party affiliation, there is legislation you can get behind.
Not surprisingly, most voters agree with this approach! In a groundbreaking national poll commissioned by SCAN and Child Care Aware of America, nearly nine out of ten voters, 87 percent, support specifically targeted assistance for the child care industry to ensure it survives this pandemic. Significantly, this opinion crosses partisan lines with the backing from 82 percent of Republicans and 94 percent of Democrats.
Join us in asking Senator Crapo and Senator Risch to co-sponsor one or both of these bills, as child care is crucial to American families and essential for a strong economic recovery.