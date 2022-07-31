Kelly Siudzinski

I have had the privilege of taking care of women as a gynecologist here in Boise for more than 15 years. The trusted relationships I have developed with my patients are the reason I come to work every day. Educating women about “preventative health” – what can be done to prevent serious health issues well before they become a life-threatening problem – is one of the most important outcomes of that foundational doctor-patient relationship and something I take very seriously – especially when it comes to cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer screening – what most women recognize as a Pap test – looks for changes in the cervix long before they will ever become cancerous. When women are regularly screened, 93% of cervical cancer cases are preventable. Not surprisingly, it is estimated that women who are not screened account for more than 50% of the almost 15,000 new cases expected this year in the United States (U.S.).

Dr. Kelly Siudzinski is a dedicated OBGYN who has been practicing obstetrics and gynecology in Boise for over two decades. She’s also a women’s health researcher who has served as principal investigator for studies related to endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome and uterine fibroids.

