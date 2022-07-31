...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 104 to
109.
* WHERE...Idaho Treasure Valley and Weiser River Basin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
I have had the privilege of taking care of women as a gynecologist here in Boise for more than 15 years. The trusted relationships I have developed with my patients are the reason I come to work every day. Educating women about “preventative health” – what can be done to prevent serious health issues well before they become a life-threatening problem – is one of the most important outcomes of that foundational doctor-patient relationship and something I take very seriously – especially when it comes to cervical cancer.
Cervical cancer screening – what most women recognize as a Pap test – looks for changes in the cervix long before they will ever become cancerous. When women are regularly screened, 93% of cervical cancer cases are preventable. Not surprisingly, it is estimated that women who are not screened account for more than 50% of the almost 15,000 new cases expected this year in the United States (U.S.).
While many women in Idaho get regular cervical cancer screening tests, many are not keeping current. In fact, Idaho has a low percentage of women who report being up-to-date on their cervical cancer screening. We could be doing much better in our state and it all starts with education and awareness.
While many women think of the Pap test when they think of cervical cancer screening, there are two tests that are done together to provide the most effective screening – the Pap test and the HPV test. The Pap test has been successfully used for decades to look for abnormal changes in the cervix that can lead to cancer in the future. Another test can be combined with the Pap test that looks for a common virus called human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is extremely common and prevalent throughout the country, with 14 million diagnoses a year. Many cases are fended off through the body’s normal immune response, but some are not. Among the more than 40 types of HPV, 13 of them can cause cervical cancer. When one of those 13 types lingers in the body, it can turn normal cells into cancer.
At your gynecologic exam, an HPV test screens for the presence of the virus and is typically performed at the same time as the Pap. Research shows that the best screening method for cervical cell changes and the presence of HPV is with both the Pap test and the HPV test together. This is known as “co-testing,” and it standard of care for women of certain ages because it helps to detect cancer risk early. An HPV test alone will miss one in five cancers if performed without the Pap test. Using both tests together provides the highest rate of cervical cancer detection. Early detection leads to more successful treatment. Cervical cancer is a devastating diagnosis for women and their families. For many, screening could have made all the difference.
I encourage the women of Idaho to talk to your doctor, get screened, and raise awareness so that your friends and family take the same action. A discussion around cervical cancer screening is the perfect setting to talk to your doctor about what you can do to stay healthy. More than 4,300 women across the U.S. will die from cervical cancer this year. Let’s make this the year that women in Idaho are no longer at risk of becoming a part of this statistic. By prioritizing regular testing, we have the power to eliminate this disease, prevent suffering, and save lives.
Dr. Kelly Siudzinski is a dedicated OBGYN who has been practicing obstetrics and gynecology in Boise for over two decades. She’s also a women’s health researcher who has served as principal investigator for studies related to endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome and uterine fibroids.