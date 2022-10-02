I recently read with great interest an article about how my political campaign contributions directly influenced primary election results because I didn’t like the way Senators Jeff Agenbroad, Carl Crabtree and Jim Woodward voted on an education bill this past Legislative session. The article has prompted me to take this opportunity to enthusiastically and unabashedly tell you about who I am and what I stand for. I am a husband, father and grandfather who cares deeply, like you do, about the future of Idaho. My family is comprised of eight generations of Idahoans. I am a businessman and a rancher who is interested in results, not rhetoric. I am a life-long Republican, and I am proud to openly support candidates and causes that protect our Idaho values and create life-long opportunities for our kids and grandkids.
Such opportunities for present and future generations begin with them receiving a high-quality education. It is no secret that I, and many others, are passionate supporters of public charter schools. Charter schools are a terrific opportunity for students to receive an excellent education in line with parental values, regardless of family income. Public charters cost Idaho taxpayers far less than traditional public schools because they receive no State funding for their facilities. They can also help alleviate overcrowding in fast-growing districts. The waiting lists at many of these schools show how well-run public charters are beginning to fill this void. But certain factions of the Idaho State Senate have opposed any innovative assistance to the public charters, and I am happy to see this cabal disbanded. Perhaps career politicians should listen to parents and voters, not bankers and special interest groups if they want to retain their prestigious Senate seats and committee appointments.
For the record, the Secretary of State’s campaign finance portal shows each of the three State Senate candidates who lost re-election in this past primary and are upset with my contributions had more money than their relatively unknown opponents, and all three were soundly defeated. The losing candidate in one race had nearly three times the contributions of the candidate I supported. Also for the record, my contributions were within the total amounts permitted for primary and general elections. The public records also show that I supported a wide range of candidates, not just the opponents of the three aforementioned Senators.
More importantly though, 2022 House Bill 545 would have created a state-wide revolving loan fund for facilities for public charter schools. These loans — not grants — would be repaid to the state to be used over and over again. Funding would have been overseen by Idaho Housing and Finance and the charter school operations would have been overseen by the Albertson Foundation-inspired Bluum organization — which has a 100% success rate in charter school administration. HB 545 passed the House by a vote of 68 to 1. But thanks to Senators Agenbroad, Crabtree and Woodward it never even made it out of the Senate Education Committee. We hope the 2023 Legislature will see fit to send public charter facilities legislation to each respective chamber floor for full consideration
I intend to be part of an effort that helps all Idaho students get a great education by pursuing all successful ways possible. I hope concerned parents and the new class of Idaho legislators will join us to devise and implement innovative, effective and accountable solutions.