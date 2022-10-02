Support Local Journalism


I recently read with great interest an article about how my political campaign contributions directly influenced primary election results because I didn’t like the way Senators Jeff Agenbroad, Carl Crabtree and Jim Woodward voted on an education bill this past Legislative session. The article has prompted me to take this opportunity to enthusiastically and unabashedly tell you about who I am and what I stand for. I am a husband, father and grandfather who cares deeply, like you do, about the future of Idaho. My family is comprised of eight generations of Idahoans. I am a businessman and a rancher who is interested in results, not rhetoric. I am a life-long Republican, and I am proud to openly support candidates and causes that protect our Idaho values and create life-long opportunities for our kids and grandkids.

Such opportunities for present and future generations begin with them receiving a high-quality education. It is no secret that I, and many others, are passionate supporters of public charter schools. Charter schools are a terrific opportunity for students to receive an excellent education in line with parental values, regardless of family income. Public charters cost Idaho taxpayers far less than traditional public schools because they receive no State funding for their facilities. They can also help alleviate overcrowding in fast-growing districts. The waiting lists at many of these schools show how well-run public charters are beginning to fill this void. But certain factions of the Idaho State Senate have opposed any innovative assistance to the public charters, and I am happy to see this cabal disbanded. Perhaps career politicians should listen to parents and voters, not bankers and special interest groups if they want to retain their prestigious Senate seats and committee appointments.

Larry Williams is president of Tree Top Ranches.

