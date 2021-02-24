One of the clear takeaways from this past year is that elections matter. And not just in the traditional sense of “it’s important to vote” (which it certainly is). Instead, it became strikingly clear that how we run our elections matters. The processes, timing, and officials all play a huge role in the confidence and integrity of the outcomes and the system itself.
The formula for elections seems simple: voters cast a ballot and the results are counted. Unfortunately, as we saw in November, it’s not simple. The United States has no single presidential election, but instead thousands of smaller elections occurring simultaneously in counties across all 50 states. Rules about who can register, who can vote, when and how voting is available and what ballots are considered valid can vary wildly from county to county and from state to state. On election night and the aftermath, the contrast between states was stark. More importantly, it underscored what my fellow election officials and
I have always known: getting elections right does not happen by accident and building and maintaining trust in the process is absolutely crucial.
In Idaho we should be proud. Running a major presidential election with a record setting number of voters participating isn’t simple or easy under the best of circumstances. Doing so during a global pandemic, where we faced wide ranging expectations and the uncertainty of how it could possibly all come together in time, was a daunting challenge. Nevertheless, we did it! In fact, Idaho ensured access to both in-person and absentee voting and was one of the very first states to have total results released on election night.
Our success didn’t happen by chance. Last summer, seeing the unprecedented shifts in voting behavior and facing the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, all of the county clerks across the state banded together to ask Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature for assistance. In an extraordinary moment of cooperation, unity, and foresight, the Governor called for and the Legislature held a special legislative session, unanimously passing temporary legislation to give clerks the tools they needed to be successful.
A key change from the special legislation was giving the counties the time needed to process the recordsmashing number of absentee ballots in a thoughtful and methodical way, thereby ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the votes cast. The legislation also added greater transparency for the candidates, media, and the public by requiring live streaming and video recording as this work took place. This, combined with an influx of federal funds to acquire the PPE, recruit poll workers, and invest in technology was crucial to our success. Had Idaho not taken these steps, we would have been -- as were some other states that didn’t come together like we did -- scrambling under the spotlight of the national media to complete counting votes for days following the Election.
Following our success in November, we now have the opportunity to take the lessons learned from this past year and improve our system. First among these is making the legislation from the special session permanent. We can also strengthen and clarify the rules and training we have in place for clerks on how absentee ballots should be handled. Finally, we can continue to shine light on the process by adding greater transparency. It is vital to maintaining confidence in our elections.
As we look back at this past election, let us stop to recognize that Idaho did it well. We did so by coming together as Idahoans. Getting elections right does not happen by accident. Let’s keep working together to build on the trust and confidence we are so fortunate to have in this great state.