As a Boise State alum, I suggest that those fans who are anxious about the University’s brand, to take a deep breath. Remember that the previous coach lost five games in 2020 and the following year a major university gave him a six-year, $30 million contract. I attended my first Bronco game in 1956 during an undefeated championship season.
Ten years later, as a freshman, I enjoyed watching the Broncos during an undefeated regular season. This was 40 years before the win over Oklahoma and Kellen Moore’s magical career. There is a pattern here: we are used to almost unrivaled success in college football. Our fanbase should consider the microscope BSU football is under, and success is sometimes difficult. While the amount of money involved in Division I football is ridiculous, Boise State has continued to be among the top programs in the Mountain West with the lowest institutional support. This is because the coaches remember that they are educators and role models. The OKG (our kind of guy) mentality emphasizes character, discipline, a blue-collar work ethic and academic success in selecting players.
Leaders in any endeavor must make difficult decisions, and that was what Coach Avalos did. Coach Plough and Hank Bachmeier are both high quality individuals who deserve our thanks and good wishes whatever their future holds.
I suggest withholding judgement until the bowl matchups are announced on Dec. 4 perhaps then many of the critics will have a different opinion of the 2022 Broncos.
Ralph Sword is a retired professional mediator and BSU Alumni ‘97.