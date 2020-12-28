To Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and city council members:
In support of our founding motto, “Transparent Government through Citizen Involvement,” the Concerned Citizens of Canyon County Committee congratulate you on your move to open government.
We are at the end of a challenging year for both Nampa citizens and our elected leaders. The Concerned Citizens of Canyon County Committee (5C) would like to acknowledge some accomplishments that warrant recognition and thank our elected leaders for their dedication and hard work.
Mayor Kling, the council and city staff have been more transparent with citizens as they governed Nampa. With the use of social media platforms, information on various issues was provided to the public with different avenues for participation in meetings and through surveys. Many citizens received responses to emails which assured citizens their voices were being heard. This transparency is appreciated.
Utilizing public outreach, allowing citizen comments at the city council meetings and hearing advice from a number of citizen advisory groups has allowed the council to make more informed decisions. Citizen input has proven to be beneficial to the administration of our city.
The mayor and staff have addressed the Covid pandemic with careful thought, utilized current available information and implemented logical guidelines without closing our businesses. This information was provided to our citizens with recommendations for their consideration. Trusting and allowing our citizens to make decisions for their own lives was also appreciated. This faith in the rightful actions of our citizens encourages a more cooperative engagement between those who are elected and those who are served.
Mayor Kling and the council chose to join other cities in protecting our rights by declaring Nampa a Second Amendment city. This recognition strengthens citizen pride knowing that our elected leaders support our right to defend our families, neighbors and community.
Fiscally, our elected officials have worked diligently in spending our tax dollars in a cost-efficient manner, which includes the CARES funds afforded to us. Also, the Nampa Development Corporation refinancing our urban renewal debt will retire the urban renewal debt earlier than anticipated, which will allow over $5 million a year in property tax reduction. Working with Amazon, city officials negotiated much needed funds for infrastructure surrounding the new distribution center which is providing much needed employment opportunities to Nampa, Canyon and Ada counties.
Many challenges in 2020 will continue into the new year. While the CARES money provided minimal temporary property tax relief the problem persists. Our committee is now engaged and working cooperatively with our city, county and state elected officials, to correct flawed legislation that allowed this to occur.
Overall, 5C believes that our governing body has established a good foundation to make 2021 another successful year and looks forward to this continued relationship with the mayor and council to continue in an effort to make our city a great place to live. We look forward to an open dialogue that will benefit all the residents of Nampa.
Wishing all of you a very Happy New Year.