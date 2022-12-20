Guy Bourgeau

Guy Bourgeau

Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sanchez’s recent comments went too far — she concluded that the entire city of Boise was built on white supremacy.

I was not surprised to see that Mayor Mclean was silent on the issue and refused to even issue a comment about these irresponsible statements. Her silence was deafening. She was quick to react and paint the police department with a broad racist brush and somehow manage to find $500,000 dollars to investigate us but Lisa Sanchez remains unsanctioned in her comments about our community. Again, the hypocrisy of city hall becomes evident.

Guy Bourgeau has been in law enforcement for 30 years and is currently a detective with Boise Police. He is a Local 486 Board Member and former Union President.

