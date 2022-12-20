Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sanchez’s recent comments went too far — she concluded that the entire city of Boise was built on white supremacy.
I was not surprised to see that Mayor Mclean was silent on the issue and refused to even issue a comment about these irresponsible statements. Her silence was deafening. She was quick to react and paint the police department with a broad racist brush and somehow manage to find $500,000 dollars to investigate us but Lisa Sanchez remains unsanctioned in her comments about our community. Again, the hypocrisy of city hall becomes evident.
We also saw the dismissal of Jesus Jara, the head of the Office of Police Accountability. I’ve never met the man and I don’t know anything about him but I have never heard a bad word. What I did find utterly convenient was his dismissal came one week after the investigation began. The police officers that went to him certainly weren’t afforded that kind of efficiency when they brought complaints to the city. We only later found out that was because the mayor and Chief of Staff Courtney Washburn actively interfered into those investigations, according to Jara. Accusations of violating policy, city ordinance and statements alleging these officers were simply “Making noise” as Mayor Mclean and Washburn stifled and obstructed these investigations in order to protect their chosen police chief. While those are merely accusations at this point, prudence dictates preventative measures be taken. Suspension, investigations seem to be the new normal but only if you oppose the mayor.
Last time I checked, the OPA’s job was to audit police officers. I’ve read the city ordinance and can’t really understand how the mayor interprets this as an invasion of privacy. His job is to assist and monitor things up to critical incidents but he’s not allowed to view downloaded body cam footage? The ordinance seems to state otherwise. Also the fact that Courtney Washburn initially told us that Jara was viewing live video then shortly thereafter corrected herself when she found out that was not a feature available seems highly suspect. Her initial statement was that this was for “our protection” until a press release and it became for the “protection of the community.” The messaging here gets confusing, is it incompetence or a cover up to get rid of the one person at City Hall that seems to be telling the truth? A truth not so convenient for the mayor.
Now the question remains, why have these people not been placed on suspension as per policy and practice? We know they ignored Jara’s recommendations but were quick to suspend him when he became a liability to their obvious attempts to keep the truth from coming out. The mayor and Washburn still have yet to reveal the “third party investigation” results officially or the OPA report about the chief’s behavior. They have obviously been making every effort to conceal this from the public. They did mention the name of an attorney that did the work but even he won’t confirm the events as he has not responded to media inquiries. I have serious doubts that this ever occurred. Meanwhile complaints about the chief from our officers have hung in limbo for about a year with no resolution. Efficiency is only the case when it benefits the mayor and her chief of staff.
Half a million dollars to investigate an individual that doesn’t work here anymore but not a single penny to look at the obvious corruption going on at city hall. I would hope that these events will garner the attention of some other investigative agencies in the valley to really dig down to the truth. Mayor Mclean ran on a campaign of transparency but we’ve seen anything but that for the last two years. Deception, finger pointing, hypocrisy and double standards rule the day at City Hall. The one thing that is fully transparent is what the mayor and her chief of staff are trying to accomplish ... get rid of anyone that can expose them for their misdeeds and deceit, all a result of simple incompetence. They say the cover up is often worse than the crime, nothing could be more true in this case.
Guy Bourgeau has been in law enforcement for 30 years and is currently a detective with Boise Police. He is a Local 486 Board Member and former Union President.