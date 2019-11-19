A college chum of mine is a San Francisco attorney. Each election, he mails me that city’s ballot (about the size of the Magna Carta) and a bulging bundle of candidate flyers and colorful door-hangers weighing about four pounds.
Included is the fat San Francisco voters guide, which appears in about a dozen languages, from English and Spanish to Chinese, Vietnamese, and Filipino.
California being California, there’s always a plethora of state and local propositions and ballot initiatives for voters to decipher. One recent election featured 42 of them — changes in cigarette taxes and drug pricing, real estate transfer fees, bonds for rapid transit and limits on revenue for dialysis clinics. Complicated stuff.
One can certainly argue the merits of navigating so many ballot propositions on obscure and highly-technical daily governmental activities. Somehow, San Franciscans seem to figure it out just fine, thank you.
Contrast that with the voter paralysis the Boise news media and its political leadership fretted would be caused by the recent appearance of two modest propositions on the local ballot concerning downtown libraries and stadiums.
Boise doesn’t see voter initiatives very often, so voters were encouraged to remain baffled.
These two initiatives, brought by citizens in April after collecting more than 7,300 signatures to qualify for ballot status, proposed a new legislative city government rule. Whenever expenditures on library- and stadium-class projects reached certain dollar thresholds, greater endorsement would have to be gotten, in the form of future citizen votes. Vote “yes” and they’d earn that chance to vote on expensive projects, just as other cities do. Vote “no” and the spending decisions would remain in the hands of the experts, their six city councilors.
Far too complicated, the voters were warned about the ballot propositions. Be confused, be very confused. But analysis of the November 5 election results reveals that Boise voters understood, all too well, exactly what they were voting on.
Propositions 1 and 2, the library and stadium propositions, passed by 69.1 and 75.2 percent margins, respectively, in balloting that drew nearly 52,000 voters, a record for recent off-year Boise elections.
Expressed another way, every one of Boise’s 88 precincts voted “yes” on the stadium oversight proposition. Similarly, 87 of 88 precincts approved library oversight; in the lone precinct that didn’t, it came up short by two votes.
In West Boise, approval percentages soared beyond the citywide averages. Precinct 1504 (Centennial High) approved the library and stadium initiatives by 77 and 78 percentage points, respectively. Precinct 1506 (Covenant Presbyterian) tallied 80 and 87 percentages. Nearby, the recently-annexed Precincts 1801 and 1802 (New Hope Nazarene and Boise School District) both ranged in the low 80s.
Ballot initiatives earning approval by nearly three-quarters of a city’s voters are not the hallmark of a confused and befuddled electorate. Suggesting otherwise discredits the citizens of Boise from the respect they deserve.
What do such overwhelming numbers signify? Citizens want greater control over growth in a striver city now morphing on steroids. They want major library and stadium projects to be an open book, pursued on a level playing field, where decision making is straightforward, budgets are conservative, and financing is transparent. They don’t want to be treated as cash cows. They want a vote on their city’s future.
The big November surprise wasn’t a run-off race for mayor. That inevitability was mathematically predictable.
The true voter surprise was the mandate delivered by voters on Props 1 and 2. Whether the two remaining mayoral candidates comprehend that message remains to be seen in the run-up to the December election.