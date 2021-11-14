During the 2020 presidential election, the Idaho Republican Party, accompanied by many others in our state and across this nation, warned of the dangerous and reckless policies proposed by Joe Biden and his administration. Elections have consequences, and unfortunately, it is the American people who now suffer.
In the Federal Reserve’s inflation report released this week, prices are surging in every conceivable category, and many Idahoans join their fellow Americans in feeling financially squeezed by the rising costs of everyday items. The Associated Press published an article highlighting where Americans are seeing the most inflation, on a year-over-year basis. The results should be a wake-up call for all Americans that Democrats’ policies simply don’t work.
Gas and fuel oil are up 50% and 59%, respectively. Utility costs are up 28%. Vehicle costs are up on new cars by 10% and used cars by a staggering 26%. Household goods and food prices, such as meat, eggs, milk, furniture, TVs, and home appliances are up nearly 12% from last year. For anyone who travels, hotel costs are up 26%. Unfortunately, staying home isn’t a much better option as rent and housing costs are soaring. Since 2020 when the Biden administration took office, housing costs for renters have increased nearly 10%. Home values have exploded too. Earlier this year, the Biden administration forecasted that the annual inflation rate would be 2%. When the new numbers were released this week, inflation rates were at 6.2%, which is the largest spike since 1990.
Concerns about inflation are not reserved for only everyday, working-class Americans. Even corporate executives are worried that the Biden administration is dismissing these concerning reports and downplaying the seriousness of the inflation crisis that’s now on our doorsteps. Ben White, a journalist with Politico, reported “the White House isn’t taking inflation seriously enough, and they’re warning that it could damage the economic recovery effort.” The Wall Street Journal weighed in with their concerns as well. “Mr. Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure framework and what the White House calls the ‘Build Back Better’ social and climate plan weren’t intended to address inflation, but he is now framing them that way,” wrote Greg Ip with the WSJ.
As previously stated, elections have consequences, folks. The policies of the current administration are driving unprecedented inflation, instability, and uncertainty in the markets, and even supporters of the Biden administration are finding it difficult to defend these untenable policies.
Results speak for themselves, and the results of conservative policies in the economy, promoting free markets and less regulation, are the correct solution. Republicans have known this for years, and perhaps only until now, Democrat voters are beginning to wake up and realize this truism as well.
Unfortunately, there are still several years until Americans can have a referendum on these failing policies out of D.C. In the meantime, it’s important to remember that state leaders implementing conservative economic principles need to be elected in the 2022 midterms. It is our responsibility to support these officials and ensure a strong economic recovery can survive until Republicans can elect a leader in the White House who will support policies that actually work by allowing Americans to once again, thrive in the greatest economy in the world.