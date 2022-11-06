David Morse

David Morse

 Max Taylor

As election day approaches, candidates in Idaho’s House and Senate races for federal and state offices must tell voters how they’ll address America’s manufacturing woes.

In recent years, the Chinese government hoodwinked our domestic producers by promising to buy more American-made goods. But the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) never fully delivered on those promises. And some of America’s largest importers are complicit. Idaho needs a resurgence in American manufacturing jobs, but we will never get there by pursuing a partnership with General Secretary Xi of the CCP.

David Morse is the tax policy director at the Coalition for a Prosperous America Education Fund.

