As election day approaches, candidates in Idaho’s House and Senate races for federal and state offices must tell voters how they’ll address America’s manufacturing woes.
In recent years, the Chinese government hoodwinked our domestic producers by promising to buy more American-made goods. But the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) never fully delivered on those promises. And some of America’s largest importers are complicit. Idaho needs a resurgence in American manufacturing jobs, but we will never get there by pursuing a partnership with General Secretary Xi of the CCP.
As the tax policy director at the Coalition for a Prosperous America, my job is researching tax policies that will help America’s producers and provide high-paying jobs for our citizens. The key to this is aggressively pursuing the elimination of current, unfair advantages for foreign producers.
It’s evident that if American domestic companies pay taxes on profits based on sales in the U.S., foreign producers should do the same when they access our market. But achieving that goal has been a slow and arduous process.
Among other reasons, a failure to fix the U.S. tax code has resulted in U.S. producers holding the lowest share of the U.S. consumer market since 2002. And in pursuit of cheap Chinese goods, we’ve lost millions of manufacturing jobs, thousands of factories, and entire industries from our shores.
Experts agree that our current inflation woes are essentially caused by too many dollars chasing too many imported goods. Meanwhile, China’s domestic market is weak and heavily reliant on massive exports to the U.S. In other words, we are trading America’s high inflation to prop up China’s economy.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Multinational companies’ desire to trade with China resulted in this free-trade nightmare. The CCP baited companies with market access to facilitate the theft of our intellectual property and lure production away from the U.S. Now, multinational companies are so concerned about the public’s growing awareness of this issue that they want to hide the trade data from the public. Their request to hide the evidence of trade data should alarm voters into demanding answers from candidates.
It’s excellent news that Micron announced they’ll invest $115 million in the U.S., but Idaho will only see 13% of that investment. It took the CHIPS act to get them to finally invest in America again instead of investing overseas. So, Idaho politicians shouldn’t rely on Micron to be Idaho’s manufacturing savior. They need to prioritize domestic companies to rebuild our strategic sectors.
They hardly agree on anything, but both President Trump and President Biden have expressed concerns regarding CCP’s unfair trade practices. Despite the political heresy of this statement in today’s partisan vitriol, rebuilding America’s manufacturing base is now a genuine bipartisan issue. But our federal and state-level candidates will only address the CCP danger if voters urge them.
Begging and trusting Leader Xi has been a disastrous concession recipe because the free-trade model doesn’t work when you have the CCP as a trade-cheating partner.
This election season, ask our candidates what they will do to boost U.S. producers so that we have enough American-made products to match consumers’ demand.
David Morse is the tax policy director at the Coalition for a Prosperous America Education Fund.