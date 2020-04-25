Dear Gov. Little,
You may not know me, so let me introduce myself. My name is Carol Dodge. I don’t know a lot about politics, but I do know a lot about injustice.
My precious daughter Angie was viciously murdered in 1996. She was my only daughter and the light of my life when she was ripped away from me.
I cannot begin to tell you of the years I spent looking for her killer. I traveled many miles looking for justice, and I spent countless days in the neighborhood where she murdered, asking everyone I could find who might have done it.
In 1998, Christopher Tapp was convicted for participating in her murder. I visited him in jail and begged him to tell me who else was with him when she was murdered. I asked him what her last words were, and I was so angry that he wouldn’t tell me. It wasn’t until I watched Chris’s coerced interrogation tapes that I finally realized he was innocent, and he didn’t know. That was a hard truth to face and a turning point. I knew getting justice for my daughter would mean both finding the true killer and getting Chris out of prison.
This case ripped me, and my family, to pieces because of many political influences that fought every move to justice that I attempted.
After spending 20 years in prison, Chris was released in 2017. Thanks to the hard work of many people and advances in DNA technology, the real killer, Brian Dripps, is awaiting trial for my daughter’s brutal murder. It seemed justice for my daughter might finally come. However, when you vetoed the wrongful conviction compensation bill, you threw another barrier up for justice. I can’t comprehend why you did it. So I would like you to explain it to me, and I would like you to answer this question: Who got to you?
In 1998, Chris was merely a boy. When he was released, he was almost 40 years old. Don’t you think the state of Idaho owes him something, for all the years that were taken from him?
I have become close friends with Vera, Chris’s mother. Did you know she mortgaged her home and worked two jobs for many years to pay for his appeals? Don’t you think she deserves some respect from you and some compensation? Did you know that Chris’s father died while Chris was doing time?
My heart also aches for Charles Fain, who was also wrongfully convicted for a murder he did not commit and spent 17 years on death row. Although Chris at least had a support network of family and friends, Charles does not seem to have much support at all. My understanding is that when Charles was released he was only given a pair of prison dungarees and a bus ticket. Yet, when he testified before the Legislature, he only asked for enough money to buy a car to get him around safely, and have his teeth fixed. Gov. Little, shame on you for denying this man compensation for such simple things!
I know that Rep. Doug Ricks worked hard for many months to resolve all the objections to his compensation bill. If you had problems with it, why didn’t you stand up like a man and bring your issues forward beforehand? So, I will ask you again, governor: Who got to you?
There’s one thing everyone can agree on: While I may not have all the answers, I am persistent in my search for the truth. I respectfully await your answer.