State Senator Jim Guthrie has courageously proposed Senate Bill 1132 to allow people living in Idaho, regardless of immigration status, the ability to obtain driver training and credentials. This idea, if put in practice, will make Idaho a safer place to travel. Such a concept is not new – 18 states and territories have these credentials in place, and history reflects that road safety in those states has improved.
For many presented with the concept of allowing driving privileges to persons in our country without immigration status, the reaction is knee-jerk opposition. They believe it condones illegal entry and incentives it for others. They believe it’s inconsistent with basic principles of law and order. They believe an undocumented alien’s mere presence within our borders reflects imbedded evil and criminality within the person. As a life-long political conservative, I approached this issue from that perspective. However, I have come to believe that position is wrong. Allowing driving credentials for all residents, regardless of immigration status, is, in my opinion, consistent with conservative and Christian principles of compassion and law.
In our Republic, only the federal government has any authority to regulate immigration. Yet the federal system fails to provide a secure border, enforce immigration laws, and to provide a fair system for persons to lawfully enter the country. Both political parties, when in control of Congress and presidency, have failed to accomplish anything meaningful in the nature of enforcement and reform for decades. In times of divided government, there is no prospect for progress.
Unfortunately, Idaho is powerless to act to correct the failures of the federal government. What Idaho can do, however, is act within its constitutionally allowed areas – such as regulating roads and drivers. Driving credentials for all persons living in Idaho would lift the quality of life for all of us. Studies show that with broadened driver licensing policies, road accidents become less deadly by 3 times; property damage from accidents goes down by $22,000 per wreck; bodily injuries in accidents are less severe; hit-and-run’s go down by 9.5 times in fatality accidents; alcohol-related accidents decrease; and uninsured motorist rates go down. Idaho should not shy away from protecting its residents, and our children.
Adopting Senator Guthrie’s proposal also serves to reject the notion held by rigid fundamentalists that a person should be condemned for life for a single unlawful act. We do not want Idaho to trend in the direction of the French revolution of the 19th century – filled with social disharmony, political disunion and bloodshed on the streets. A debt must be paid for the crime committed, but the debt should not be one of lifelong damnation. When it comes to unlawful entry to the United States, Idaho simply has no authority to determine the appropriate debt to be paid. As a state, we can do nothing to enforce immigration law, but we can require that those who are living and driving in Idaho play by the same rules. That means be trained in driving, tested in driving, and pay into the driver licensing system.
I yearn for an Idaho that resists the temptation to assume inherent malice in our fellow man, and instead embraces the realization of a terrorized teenage Anne Frank “that people are truly good at heart.” Such a compassionate approach improves life conditions for us all and, with respect to this particular issue, makes our highways safer. Let us put in practice the words of Deuteronomy 10:19, “You shall also love the stranger, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt.”