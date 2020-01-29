Every January since 1974, tens of thousands of Americans have gathered in our Nation’s Capital for the March for Life around the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade. You might not be familiar with this event, as most mainstream media outlets give it little attention and have frequently misreported the number of attendees. Regardless of coverage, attendance at last year’s march reached an estimated 100,000 people and featured speakers including President Trump.
This year, the March coincides with a new movement by Republicans in the House of Representatives that seeks to recognize the more than 50 million victims that have been lost to abortion since the Supreme Court decision was handed down. I’ve put my support behind Rep. Jodi Hice’s resolution to designate January 22nd as the “Day of Tears” which encourages citizens to lower their flags to half-staff in order to mourn and honor victims of abortion.
While the resolution is symbolic, acknowledging the victims of abortion is a critical step in our country’s fight to honor the sanctity of life. Representing these values on behalf of Idaho’s First District, I am strongly and consistently “pro-life”. I believe life begins at conception, and that every unborn child has the inherent right to life.
My concern for life doesn’t end with the child. It includes ensuring women receive general gynecological care and proper maternal care during and after pregnancy. Additionally, it includes strong geriatric care for the elderly in our society. Finally, we must not tolerate women being coerced into having an abortion. I sponsored pro-life legislation in Idaho and have continued my efforts to support pro-life policies at the federal level.
I encourage Americans of all walks of life - a plurality of which oppose abortion - to take a moment each January 22nd to reflect on both the innocent lives lost to abortion, and what each of us can personally do to help a mother choose life. Thank you to everyone who attended the March for Life last week, and I hope to join you all again next year.