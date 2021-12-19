Sharon is experiencing Boise’s affordable housing crisis. Sharon is homeless. The stories of her childhood are brimming with horrifying abuse, neglect, and abandonment. She’s cagey and defensive now, as result, a natural defense of those remaining embers of her heart. When she’s happy, she toters around a teddy bear, rocks it to sleep, softly singing. But right now Sharon marches in circles around a parking lot, yelling, weeping, howling again. She’s barely audible between gut-wrenching sobs. Two men found her camp last night and the rest of the story will leave a pit in your stomach.
Boise’s affordable housing crisis is not breaking news for residents like Sharon. Had my family’s three-bedroom home not been purchased during the last housing crisis, we would be paying an average of 309% more per month and would require 64% (swidaho.narpm.org) of our monthly income, instead of the 21% portion we currently use for housing. Monthly income for Social Security Retirement or Disability recipients leaves them $280 short to rent a one-bedroom apartment (swidaho.narpm.org). I don’t know how anyone can afford a home here. Housing subsidies are available, but they typically take years of waiting. With finite shelter space and expectations sometimes difficult for guests to meet, some of the most vulnerable people in Boise are literally left out in the cold.
Our Path Home Outreach started tracking the locations of where people like Sharon sleep to offer assistance. Each of these locations was logged as a star on a map. James’ star was recorded along the river not long after his wife died. At 73, James became homeless. Mark’s star was in a parking lot near the end of the freeway downtown. He appears aged in dog years between our meetings. Steve’s star is near Cooper Court. He flies cardboard signs that say “Have a nice day!” or “Bless you” or simply “Smile.” Despite experiencing chronic homelessness, Sharon never had a star. She doesn’t trust anybody enough to reveal where she camps.
These stars represent a tragic constellation in Boise; not the people which these stars represent, but our complacency, as a community, in letting these embers smolder out on street corners and in alleys. Hundreds of stars in this sky and new stars are revealed each night. This morning, while leaving my home, I wondered what my life would look like if only a few things had been different? How would my grief, my challenges, my vices, be viewed without the benevolence of privacy. My breath billows out above me into the cold while I imagine where my star would be. I wonder where your star would be?