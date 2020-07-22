Approximately 11,000 Americans have served in the United States Congress. I was fortunate to be one of them, representing the First District of Idaho from 1991-1995.
It's impossible to know each of your 434 House colleagues. With some you develop personal relationships, others you know by reputation, a handful are show horse media darlings, the remaining are opaque. Members can be profiled by their votes, floor speeches, caucus activities, general demeanor, networking, committee work and legislative initiatives.
John Lewis was celebrated for his extraordinary history as a front-line civil rights activist. He was a tour de force in the People's House of the United States, serving the residents of his Atlanta district with devotion and distinction. But over the years, John became the conscience of America. His bravery was legendary. Whenever you thought you knew John’s whole story, there was still more to admire.
When the gentleman from Georgia was recognized to speak, the House chamber would go still. Visitors in the gallery leaned forward. The press section stirred. They anticipated the measured words to come. Brevity and poignancy were signature features of his oratory. His baritone notes thundered softly in the chamber. Invariably, John would challenge some wrong-headed notion. We would be reminded of how far we've come and how far we had to go as a country. His moral compass always pointed due north, and he would admonish us to improve the soul of the nation. John always delivered a moral challenge to do better, act better, vote better, legislate better, behave better. We listened because his scars were real. His motives pure. His message consistent.
John Lewis is irreplaceable in Congress. His bold action and unique passion led to the eventual passage of the landmark Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act. He boldly put it on the line then and every day since. The U.S. House of Representatives needed him, and his voice will be missed. We can only hope that others will muster the moral courage to carry on with his integrity and clear focus.
The passing of John Lewis has touched me deeply. I feel blessed to have known him. We came from different places in America to serve together in the U.S House of Representatives. Through him I learned that injustices towards any citizens are America's injustices. Inaction is not an option.
I have a sense that somehow my votes on civil and human rights received his stamp of approval.
In the years since I left Congress, whenever I saw John, he would hug me and call me brother.
That was all I needed.
Thank you, John Lewis