Luci Willits.jpg

Luci Willits

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I’m a pro-family, fiscal conservative. When my husband and I moved from Eastern Idaho to the Treasure Valley, we bought our first home in Nampa. We were recent college graduates and parents to a baby girl. We loved living in Nampa.

Five years later, the two-car commute to Boise was draining us financially, and we were missing out on valuable family time with two children under five. We decided to move as close to Boise as fiscally possible — to ease our commute and gain more time with our kids. We settled in West Boise, a stone’s throw from Meridian. That was 20 years ago.

Luci Willits represents West Boise, District One, on the Boise City Council. She is a fourth-generation Idahoan and graduate of Idaho State University.

Recommended for you

Load comments