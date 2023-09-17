Idaho works — in more ways than one.
Any state so rich with citizens who work long hours in tough jobs — from waiting tables in downtown Boise to harvesting crops and ranching across the state — understands the dignity of work.
But resting on that foundation, Idaho’s political climate works too. It is defined by work over welfare and individual opportunity over government dependency.
This year, Idaho’s leaders doubled down on protecting that political climate — and the state’s economy — by passing a bill to ensure that able-bodied Idahoans across the state who receive food stamps must work, train, or volunteer at least part time.
It’s not hard to see the need for such a bill, introduced by Rep. Kevin Andrus. Idaho, like the rest of America, needs workers. And average Idahoans, not just businesses, pay the price every day in higher prices and supply chain problems.
Able-bodied welfare enrollees out of the workforce represent a massive and missed opportunity — both for the broader economy and for enrollees themselves. Only about 35 percent of able-bodied food stamps enrollees work at all. Of them, only about six percent work full time.
In the past, Idaho has ranked among the dynamic, growing states like Texas and Florida that use work requirements in welfare to promote higher incomes and less dependency. But, for the last three years, the Biden administration’s never-ending public health emergency has blocked work requirements for able-bodied adults on food stamps.
Rep. Andrus’s bill ensures that no matter what Washington, D.C., does now or in the future, Idaho will expect able-bodied food stamp enrollees who can and should be working to do so. And this brand of leadership — sober, smart, and most of all, strong — has never been more important now that Idaho has expanded Medicaid to able-bodied adults under ObamaCare without a work requirement.
Strong leadership always makes a difference — it’s why Californians want to live in places like Idaho and Texas and not the other way around.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
And strong leadership made a difference for Idaho. Rep. John Vander Woude and Sen. Julie VanOrden chair the committees that considered the legislation. They approached the issue seriously, asked good questions, and offered opportunities for substantive debate and robust consideration.
They and the members of their committees did the right thing by not looking at this issue in a small silo — welfare reform in food stamps. The program is too large — there are more than 100,000 Idahoans on food stamps, including tens of thousands of able-bodied adults — to be considered on its own.
In short, if Idaho’s food stamp program succeeds in encouraging work, it will play a large role in making Idaho’s economy more dynamic, strengthening the state’s tradition of social mobility, and protecting the state’s safety net for the truly needy.
And if Idaho’s food stamp program fails in encouraging work, it will have the opposite impact. Idaho will look more like California, which has a history of waiving food stamp work requirements across the entire state, leading to more long-term welfare dependency.
Vander Woude and VanOrden clearly understood the choice.
But committee chairs do not pass legislation on their own. Speaker of the House Mike Moyle made it clear that this bill was a priority. Senator Carl Bjerke shepherded the bill through the Senate. And Governor Brad Little signed and will implement the bill.
As I said when I testified in support of the bill, debates around welfare reform usually offer more heat than light. Idaho and its leaders should be proud to have seen through the tired talking points from the Left which sometimes derail similar efforts in other states. Most of all, Idaho’s policymakers recognized that the biggest barrier to work for able-bodied adults is long-term dependency on a government program which asks nothing of them.
Idaho, a state with so much glory in its history, beauty in its present, and opportunity in its future, stands even taller now.