The White House recently released its Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget proposal a month late, and it would run our country deeper in debt. It would drive up federal spending to $6.9 trillion, while deficits would rise to more than $2 trillion by FY 2033. Interest on federal debt will skyrocket from $661 billion this year to more than $10 trillion over the next ten years. To make matters worse, the President’s budget calls for nearly $5 trillion in new and increased taxes to help fuel tax-and-spend proposals. We simply cannot afford this.

Despite recently passing nearly $500 billion in additional taxes on America’s job creators, the White House wants to rehash tax hike proposals to help enable this excessive spending. If the nearly $5 trillion in new and increased taxes called for in the President’s budget are realized, these plans would create a tax regime that would lead to some individuals handing over more than half of their paychecks to the government, and many American businesses doing better off being headquartered overseas.

Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo serves as Republican Ranking Member of the Senate Finance Committee.

