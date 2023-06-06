Dorothy Moon campaigning

Dorothy Moon

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The United States is grappling with a severe spending addiction that shows no signs of abating. Year after year, our government fails to implement responsible budgetary measures, instead opting to borrow more money to fund its excessive expenditures. The recent decision to raise the debt ceiling, while it may help us avoid immediate disaster, does little to change the trajectory of government growth. While some felt this was necessary under the circumstances, it is crucial to acknowledge that this action only perpetuates the continued expansion of government and once again exposes the reckless spending habits of our federal government, enabling this addiction to persist and burdening future generations with insurmountable debt.

As we move past this recent debt ceiling issue, it is essential to focus on the actual problem at hand: our government's routine and significant overspending. The fundamental issue lies in the fact that our country consistently spends far more than it takes in. This is simply unsustainable and threatens the long-term economic stability and prosperity of our nation.

Dorothy Moon is chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party.

Recommended for you

Load comments