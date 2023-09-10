Support Local Journalism


On September 5, 2023, the Idaho Press published another article about pending litigation seeking to have the four Snake River dams removed. And earlier this year the Idaho Press published an article reporting that the Biden administration has released two reports stating that removal of the four dams on the lower Snake River “may be needed to restore salmon runs to sustainable levels”.

The article lists the Biden administration’s estimate of the cost of dam removal to be at least $19 billion dollars. Washington Governor Inslee and Senator Murray estimated the cost to be as much as $27 billion. And Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson, a dam removal advocate, acknowledges that it would probably cost at least $33 billion dollars. Whatever that huge cost of removal is, it would cause an 8% loss of the Bonneville Power Administration’s emission-free electricity that those dams generate. That electricity is inexpensive and carbon dioxide and particulate free. Replacing hydroelectric power with alternative sources of generation, mostly coal and natural gas, would not only increase electricity rates, but would substantially increase carbon dioxide and particulate emissions. And there would be no assurance that when the dam removal was completed the salmon runs still won’t continue to decline because of other factors such as warming conditions in the ocean and ocean commercial overfishing. The cost of removing the dams would be a huge multi-billion-dollar gamble that never-the-less could fail to slow down the salmon’s decline.

Robert Bakes is a retired Chief Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court.

