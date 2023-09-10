On September 5, 2023, the Idaho Press published another article about pending litigation seeking to have the four Snake River dams removed. And earlier this year the Idaho Press published an article reporting that the Biden administration has released two reports stating that removal of the four dams on the lower Snake River “may be needed to restore salmon runs to sustainable levels”.
The article lists the Biden administration’s estimate of the cost of dam removal to be at least $19 billion dollars. Washington Governor Inslee and Senator Murray estimated the cost to be as much as $27 billion. And Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson, a dam removal advocate, acknowledges that it would probably cost at least $33 billion dollars. Whatever that huge cost of removal is, it would cause an 8% loss of the Bonneville Power Administration’s emission-free electricity that those dams generate. That electricity is inexpensive and carbon dioxide and particulate free. Replacing hydroelectric power with alternative sources of generation, mostly coal and natural gas, would not only increase electricity rates, but would substantially increase carbon dioxide and particulate emissions. And there would be no assurance that when the dam removal was completed the salmon runs still won’t continue to decline because of other factors such as warming conditions in the ocean and ocean commercial overfishing. The cost of removing the dams would be a huge multi-billion-dollar gamble that never-the-less could fail to slow down the salmon’s decline.
Removal would require a huge construction project to remove all the concrete and earth material in those dams, and then transport all that waste material away from the river to a disposal site. That would cause thousands of tons of carbon dioxide to be emitted into the atmosphere. Then it would require building more coal and gas fired power plants to replace the dams’ 8% of the Basin’s hydro-power electricity. Those power plants would produce huge amounts of more carbon dioxide. Solar and wind can help some during the sunny and windy spring and summer months, but they don’t produce any significant electricity during the short, overcast and foggy windless days in the Pacific Northwest winters. Anyone who has attended the University of Idaho will remember those long, dark and dreary winter months.
There are other much cheaper alternatives which may be just as effective in preserving the salmon runs—maybe more. One would be to permanently remove the sea lions that congregate at the base of Bonneville Dam, the first dam on the Columbia River. Those sea lions decimate thousands of migrating salmon that gather around the base of the dam as they try to find the fish ladder over the dam. That creates a sea lion smorgasbord. To try and alleviate that loss of salmon, the government currently captures some of those sea lions and trucks them back down to the southern Oregon coast where they came from. In about a week they are back at the base of the Bonneville dam decimating more salmon. And not just the Snake River salmon but the whole Columbia drainage salmon. So instead of catching them and trucking them back to the Southern Oregon coast, they should be euthanized--eliminated--and their bodies turned into animal feed. Or better yet, into fish feed and sold to the commercial salmon rearing farms along the Oregon/Washington coast. Salmon would then be eating sea lions for a change. Wouldn’t that be ironic!
Sea lions may be a protected species under the Endangered Species Act. But so are the salmon. So why should the sea lions be allowed to decimate the salmon without any consequences to them? It might take an act of Congress to remove them from the Endangered Species Act, or at least to authorize the elimination of any that congregate at the Bonneville Dam fish ladder. But it will take an act of Congress to take out the four dams on the Snake River as well. So, before trying to take out the dams, first try eliminating the sea lions that congregate at the base of Bonneville Dam. The cost of eliminating the sea lions would be just a tiny fraction of the cost of removing the dams. It would even be less expensive than catching them and trucking them back down the Oregon coast, only to have them return—money wasted. It would save the carbon dioxide those trucks emit while driving back and forth. And it would protect the 8% of carbon free low-cost electricity that the dams contribute to the Pacific Northwest’s economy.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Another alternative to saving the Columbia River salmon would be to eliminate commercial fishing for salmon in a 50-mile radius around the mouth of the Columbia River, like the Federal Court is considering doing in Southeast Alaska. While that would have an economic impact on the commercial fishing industry on the West coast, much of that fishing fleet is foreign. And it would eliminate the fleets significant carbon dioxide emissions.
Dam removal would also mean that the wheat raised in the Pacific Northwest could no longer be barged to the coast but would have to be trucked all the way. That would make basin wheat less competitive in the global market. And trucking the wheat would cause more carbon dioxide emissions.
In sum, the electricity those dams generate is both carbon dioxide free and smoke particulate free; their removal would cost tens of billions of dollars; it would substantially increase power rates in the Columbia basin; it would increase carbon dioxide emissions contributing to more global warming; it would cause a severe disruption to agricultural commodity transportation; and replacing them with coal and gas-fired plants would increase particulates in the air contributing to human respiratory problems. And even if the dams were removed, the salmon runs might decline anyway because of continuing ocean warming conditions and commercial fishing in the open oceans. The 33 billion dollars spent to remove the dams would have been wasted. And the Northwest would be saddled with permanent higher energy costs.
So, when you look at all the adverse consequences that removing the dams would cause, the benefits of retaining them clearly outweigh any benefit gained by removing them to an effort to enhance the salmon runs.
Robert Bakes is a retired Chief Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court.