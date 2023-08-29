Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In Idaho, we hear a lot of talk about freedom. Freedom of speech, freedom to gather, freedom to live the life we choose. But there is another aspect to freedom that is too often overlooked — the freedom to go where you want, when you want. Many of us realize this freedom by purchasing a car or truck. For others, freedom is a bicycle or scooter ride. But for many, however, the only option to realize this freedom means public transportation.

Public transportation provides people with the ability to move freely and conveniently without the need for a personal vehicle. This is especially beneficial for individuals who may not have access to a car or prefer not to drive. Public transportation allows them to travel to work, school, social events, or any other destination without relying on a private vehicle.

Mary Beth Nutting is vice chair of the Regional Advisory Council of Valley Regional Transit.

Recommended for you

Load comments