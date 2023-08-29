In Idaho, we hear a lot of talk about freedom. Freedom of speech, freedom to gather, freedom to live the life we choose. But there is another aspect to freedom that is too often overlooked — the freedom to go where you want, when you want. Many of us realize this freedom by purchasing a car or truck. For others, freedom is a bicycle or scooter ride. But for many, however, the only option to realize this freedom means public transportation.
Public transportation provides people with the ability to move freely and conveniently without the need for a personal vehicle. This is especially beneficial for individuals who may not have access to a car or prefer not to drive. Public transportation allows them to travel to work, school, social events, or any other destination without relying on a private vehicle.
Public transportation can offer a sense of independence by reducing dependence on others for transportation needs. It enables people to have more control over their daily activities and schedules, allowing them to explore new places, pursue opportunities, and engage in various activities without being restricted by the availability or cost of private transportation.
Public transportation contributes to economic freedom by providing affordable transportation options. It can help individuals save money on fuel, parking fees, and vehicle maintenance costs. By choosing public transportation, people can allocate their resources to other priorities, such as education, healthcare, or leisure activities. This is particularly important today with the high cost of housing, food, healthcare, and more.
Finally, public transportation plays a vital role in promoting social inclusion and accessibility. It enhances mobility for individuals with disabilities, seniors, and those who cannot drive for various reasons. It creates opportunities for individuals from different socio-economic backgrounds to access employment, education, healthcare, and recreational facilities, thereby fostering a more equitable society.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
This past year, Valley Regional Transit (VRT), the Treasure Valley’s regional public transportation authority, has been working to expand transportation freedom through a bus network redesign. This redesign is informed by substantial public input and analysis by VRT staff. In August, the draft redesign was presented to the VRT Regional Advisory Council — the volunteer council representing various VRT rider and community perspectives. As a Council, we fully endorse this plan.
This plan provides many changes and improvements that the people of the Treasure Valley have been asking for throughout the years. The new network will provide meaningful connectivity for residents of Garden City, more routes that will run every 15-30 minutes, and a central north-south route along Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Orchard. The redesign will restore a regular fixed-route service along Nampa-Caldwell Boulevard and will establish a fixed-route in Caldwell which will provide riders access to schools, health and social services, and Indian Creek Plaza. The plan will improve connectivity between cities and between Ada and Canyon County. While some areas currently served by paratransit (curb-to-curb wheelchair-accessible transit) will be eliminated, these areas and more are now covered by an accessible, free, on-demand system called Beyond Access.
These changes are significant and impactful in all the right ways. The proposed changes will not only improve service and increase the number of residents within reach of VRT, but they will set our transportation system up for success and growth into the future.
Residents of the Treasure Valley can view the redesign online at rideVRT.org/redesign or at one of the hearings scheduled in August and September. As community representatives advising VRT on issues important to bus riders, we are excited for and fully endorse these changes. We hope you do, too.
Mary Beth Nutting is vice chair of the Regional Advisory Council of Valley Regional Transit.