The Nampa School Board is considering a drastic new district-wide policy that equates to a “Don’t Say Gay” prohibition for K-12 schools. If it passes, teachers and other personnel will be forbidden from “discussing, addressing, and educating children” about gender identity, gender expression, sexual identity or transgender identity.
“Wait,” you might be thinking. “Does that mean a female teacher can’t mention being married to her husband?” (A heterosexual orientation). “Or that my child won’t be allowed to learn that George Washington was a man or that Betsy Ross was a woman?” (Gender identities). Of course not, silly. It’s only someorientations and identities that are being censored. Only certain classes of people are about to become Unmentionables in Nampa school buildings: those who are LGBTQ+.
Nampa students will no longer be allowed to learn that Shakespeare wrote the majority of his 154 sonnets to a young man, for example, or that dozens of ethnic and cultural groups around the world and throughout history have recognized more than two genders. Curriculum in History, Social Science, Health, English, Psychology, Art, and other classes could be affected. Omitting LGBTQ figures and experiences from the curriculum creates a false, biased view of history and society. That’s not education.But censorship is just the tip of a dangerous iceberg.
According to the Trevor Project’s report from 2021, 42% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the previous year, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth. Why? Surely bullying and non-accepting families are the most significant factors for this horrifyingly high rate, but nearly 1 in 3 LGBTQ young people say their mental health is poor most of the time or always due to anti-LGBTQ policies and legislation (Trevor Project 2023).
On the flip side, LGBTQ youth who have access to spaces that affirmed their sexual orientation and gender identity report lower rates of attempting suicide (Trevor Project 2021). LGBTQ youth who learn about LGBTQ issues or people at school have 23% lower odds of reporting a suicide attempt in the previous 12 months (Trevor Project 2020). And according to the GLSEN National School Climate Survey of 2017, compared to LGBTQ students with no supportive school staff, students with many (11 or more) supportive staff members at their school are less likely to miss school because they feel unsafe or uncomfortable, have higher GPAs, and are less likely to say they might not graduate high school.
This “Don’t Say Gay” policy is bad for our whole community, but it will hurt LGBTQ+ kids most of all. LGBTQ young people deserve to have their identities, history, and culture taught at their schools, just as other minoritized groups do. What’s more, LGBTQ+ parents in Nampa deserve to have their families acknowledged and recognized by the public school system that they support as tax-paying citizens. And in case you’re hoping this swing toward censorship and repression will stop with LGBTQ people, you might want to take a look at the board’s future agenda. Next on the list is another far-right boogeyman used to rewrite history and censor curriculum: “critical race theory.”
Devon Van Essen is a resident of Nampa. She teaches college English and writes young adult fiction.