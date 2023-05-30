Support Local Journalism


The Nampa School Board is considering a drastic new district-wide policy that equates to a “Don’t Say Gay” prohibition for K-12 schools. If it passes, teachers and other personnel will be forbidden from “discussing, addressing, and educating children” about gender identity, gender expression, sexual identity or transgender identity.

“Wait,” you might be thinking. “Does that mean a female teacher can’t mention being married to her husband?” (A heterosexual orientation). “Or that my child won’t be allowed to learn that George Washington was a man or that Betsy Ross was a woman?” (Gender identities). Of course not, silly. It’s only someorientations and identities that are being censored. Only certain classes of people are about to become Unmentionables in Nampa school buildings: those who are LGBTQ+.

Devon Van Essen is a resident of Nampa. She teaches college English and writes young adult fiction.

