Ali Rabe

Ali Rabe

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Was there a time when homelessness wasn’t such a crisis for the United States, when over a million people lived on the streets or shelter?

The problem didn’t used to be so bad, worsening in the 1980s when the federal government made deep cuts to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Since then, and as the wage-to-living expense gap has widened, more and more low-income people struggle to afford housing in our country.

Ali Rabe is the Executive Director at Jesse Tree, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing eviction and homelessness in the Treasure Valley.

Recommended for you

Load comments