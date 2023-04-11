Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The 2023 legislative session is now complete. Some are applauding the accomplishments of the session while others are reporting it as the worst performing Legislature in recent history.

The real question isn’t so much how the overall Legislature performed, but how did the three legislators, two representatives and one senator that you sent to the Capitol to represent you perform?

Jeff Agenbroad is a Nampa businessman, former Idaho State Senator and is a member of Integrity 2C. Jeff can be reached at Integritytwoc@gmail.com

Recommended for you

Load comments