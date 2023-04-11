The 2023 legislative session is now complete. Some are applauding the accomplishments of the session while others are reporting it as the worst performing Legislature in recent history.
The real question isn’t so much how the overall Legislature performed, but how did the three legislators, two representatives and one senator that you sent to the Capitol to represent you perform?
To assess their performance, you must decide what kind of representation you expect from your legislators.
Do they represent your values?
Does their behavior reflect our community standards?
Do they listen and respond to you and other constituents?
Will they engage in a civil conversation in areas of disagreement or will they resort to childish name calling?
Who do they listen to?
Have they signed a pledge to any groups outside of their constituents?
Did they get anything done, any legislation passed, or were they just an attention grabbing loud voice?
After you’ve decided what you expect from your legislators, where do you get your information to assess their performance? Following the Legislature can be a daunting task as they annually consider several hundred pieces of legislation over a three-month period. It’s not likely any of us have an interest in every piece of legislation that is considered, but we need to recognize that each piece of legislation is important to someone. Idaho does a good job providing an easily accessible record of legislation brought before the legislators and a record of how they voted on each piece on their website, https://legislature.idaho.gov.
Media reports and newsletters are also helpful to assess a legislator’s performance. Additionally, there are many lobby and special interest groups who rate legislators based upon the lobbying groups’ issues and desires. These scoring systems can be helpful in understanding some of the legislation and your legislators’ position on the legislation. It’s not likely that the issues that are important to you will perfectly align with a lobby or special interest group. There is a lot of misinformation available so always check your sources for accuracy.
One of the best methods to get to know your legislators is to engage with them in community town halls where you can hear directly from them. If you missed the last town hall you are in luck. Integrity 2C is hosting another public legislative town hall on April 20 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Deerflat Event Center, 1003 W Locust Lane, Nampa.
Idaho has a long history of fiscal accountability, transparency, and governing with a light hand. Today Idaho enjoys the nation’s best credit rating, is rated at the top in transparency, and has the fewest regulations among all states. In many ways we are the envy of the nation and it’s important that we keep the quality of life, work, and play that we all enjoy. In short this quality of life is the result of freedom and free will. To keep our freedom and free will we must all engage and exercise our right to support and vote for those who represent our values.
Jeff Agenbroad is a Nampa businessman, former Idaho State Senator and is a member of Integrity 2C. Jeff can be reached at Integritytwoc@gmail.com