This week is the annual IDGOP State Central Committee summer meeting where the direction of the party and rule changes are voted upon. There are some consequential rule changes being proposed that will impact every Idahoan. To prepare, I have spent time reflecting on the past year and engaging with voters to hear how they feel.

We have eleven months left in our term as leaders of this party. We have a presidential election, an opportunity to take back congress, and legislative races across the state. There is a lot on the line.

Daniel Silver is the 1st Vice Chairman of the Idaho Republican Party. He is the current Western US Region Director for the Young Republican National Federation and former Chairman of Idaho Young Republicans.

