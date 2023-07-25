Dorothy Moon campaigning

Dorothy Moon

It’s a new day in America, and the rapid shift of our culture and society is deeply concerning.

This past week, we witnessed a surprising turn of events at the box office. A classic summer blockbuster had its opening weekend overtaken by a film exposing child sex abuse and trafficking. "Sound of Freedom," a movie shedding light on the horrific child sex trafficking trade, triumphed over the latest installment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise. This unexpected outcome reveals a growing awareness among Americans about the pressing issue of child exploitation and the sexualization of children, a problem that requires urgent attention and concerted efforts to eradicate.

Dorothy Moon is chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party.

