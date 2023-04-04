Mike Crapo 2022 mug

Mike Crapo

As many of the programs authorized in the 2018 Farm Bill expire this year, it is time to write a new Farm Bill. Throughout my time in Congress, I have greatly valued opportunities to work for Idahoans to help shape past Farm Bills to ensure federal farm policy best empowers Idaho production. I am looking to Idaho agriculture to once again share your input on what federal farm policies are working and what policies need fine-tuning in the upcoming Farm Bill discussions.

Agriculture production is central in Idaho, where farmers and ranchers put food on our tables, support local jobs and meet an ever-increasing demand for food. As food demands increase with rising world populations, we continue to ask farmers and ranchers to essentially produce more with less. They are asked to meet these demands while pressure on land and water use, input costs, inflation impacts, the farm labor crisis, regulatory changes and other requirements are also escalating. The Farm Bill provides important tools producers in Idaho and across the nation need as they continue to face a challenging farm economy while ensuring the continuation of important research, promotion and conservation programs.

Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo serves as Republican Ranking Member of the Senate Finance Committee.

