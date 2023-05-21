Boise mayoral candidate Mike Masterson wants to slow down Boise’s progress on climate and clean energy at a time when we have seen record high temperatures, dwindling water resources, and worsening air quality.
As the Executive Director of Conservation Voters for Idaho, I reject any call to be less ambitious in addressing Boise’s public health, safety, sustainability, and economic success. At Conservation Voters for Idaho, we are striving to build a clean and healthy Idaho that is cherished and enjoyed by all, championed and protected by Idaho’s elected leaders, and sustained by a fully representative democracy.
Whether it’s foothills protections, the water levy, or our elected officials, Boiseans have shown repeatedly through their votes that they care about conservation, clean energy, and climate resilience. In public hearings at City Hall and the Statehouse, Boiseans turn out in support of renewable energy projects, park protections, canal pathways, energy efficiency, and protections for our tree canopy.
In a statement to the Idaho Statesman, Masterson stated “I think we (should) continue to work towards those goals but at a much more moderate than aggressive level,” Masterson said. “We’re not going to push people to electric vehicles in the next five years.”
Climate action is not just about electric vehicles. It is about ensuring Boise continues to be a city where folks can live, work and raise their families. It is about housing, energy, food systems, jobs, transportation, waste management, water renewal, and public health and safety.
Our current city leaders are addressing these issues through innovative and collaborative solutions with partners like Idaho Power, Micron and the Idaho National Laboratory– encouraging Idaho innovation to create resiliency for our community.
By implementing water and energy efficiency upgrades, we are not just lowering community emissions but also lowering the costs of utility bills for Boise families. By building canal pathways, creating new parks, and improving our tree canopy, we give our kids safe places to play and create better connections between communities. By expanding our geothermal network and partnering with Idaho Power to build new clean energy projects, we can lower energy costs, reduce emissions, and create good paying jobs.
Each of these climate initiatives is improving the quality of life for members of our community. Climate action is an investment in Boise’s future. Why would we want to be anything less than ambitious in making Boise better?
Masterson’s criticism of McLean’s leadership on climate action suggests that he is out of touch with our community’s values, the impacts of our changing climate and most importantly the will of Boise residents who time and time again have voted to protect our environment and quality of life.
It should be clear to those running for office that bold action is necessary to meet the immediate challenges of climate change and is a fiscally responsible investment in Boise’s future.
Rialin Flores serves as Conservation Voters for Idaho’s Executive Director. Named as one of USA Today’s Women of the Year, Rialin has made it her mission to preserve Idaho’s democracy, clean air, water and nature for the Idahoans of today and future generations.