Boise mayoral candidate Mike Masterson wants to slow down Boise’s progress on climate and clean energy at a time when we have seen record high temperatures, dwindling water resources, and worsening air quality.

As the Executive Director of Conservation Voters for Idaho, I reject any call to be less ambitious in addressing Boise’s public health, safety, sustainability, and economic success. At Conservation Voters for Idaho, we are striving to build a clean and healthy Idaho that is cherished and enjoyed by all, championed and protected by Idaho’s elected leaders, and sustained by a fully representative democracy.

Rialin Flores serves as Conservation Voters for Idaho’s Executive Director. Named as one of USA Today’s Women of the Year, Rialin has made it her mission to preserve Idaho’s democracy, clean air, water and nature for the Idahoans of today and future generations.

