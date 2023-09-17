Melissa Wintrow



After a truly inspiring weekend at Boise Pride, I can say that I’m proud of my community!

In my neighborhood, I can’t walk one block without seeing a Pride flag or a colorful yard sign declaring “Everyone is Welcome.” I love living in a city where diversity is embraced and welcomed and where city and state leaders publicly stand up to protect and fight for our personal freedoms and human rights. In 2012, the City of Boise became one of the first cities in Idaho to unanimously pass a nondiscrimination ordinance, prohibiting discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations based on sexual orientation and gender identity.



