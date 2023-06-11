When I was a boy in the 1950s, I spent many happy summer days visiting my grandparents. They lived in a neighborhood with a rich variety of housing types. Their street was lined with very modest working class homes. Several streets over there were larger homes in one direction, duplexes in another direction, and larger apartment buildings down the block. Their neighbors included factory shift workers, 9-5 professionals, and folks in the service industry. With so many different types of people, quietly going about their business at different times of the day and night, there were eyes on the street at almost all hours, making the neighborhood safe. Shopping was done around the corner, along an arterial street. If you were going downtown, the streetcar was only two blocks away. Such delightful, walkable, environmentally-friendly neighborhoods were once the norm in American cities. In Boise, it can be the norm again. The proposed new zoning code will help create thriving neighborhoods with more choices for all kinds of people. A rich mixture of housing options will be close to jobs, schools and recreation. Hard working Boiseans who are currently priced out of the housing market will once again be able to find an affordable home. Stores, coffee shops, small businesses, parks and transit stops will be right in our neighborhoods, within walking distance of our front doors. As a Christian and a retired pastor, I am excited about this new zoning initiative. Our old zoning code placed such severe restrictions on housing types, in areas of such low density, that attractive, modest homes such as my grandparents’ could no longer be built. Over time this created our current situation where many families with one or two incomes are forced to live in their vehicles. Allowing such housing inequality to continue is morally indefensible. A God who loves all, and offers no special favors to just a few, weeps in the presence of such suffering. This is the God of the Christian, Jewish and Islamic scriptures; the One who embraces all humanity. Those who gather to worship the Holy One each Friday, Saturday or Sunday celebrate His justice and mercy and kindness. But there’s nothing just or merciful or kind about living in your vehicle. The God who loves all humanity also loves the whole inhabited earth. After all, God created the earth. And when a city decides to rely more on walking, bicycling and public transit, I can’t help but think that God smiles. These modes of transportation cause less pollution, contribute less to climate change, and make Creation a healthier place for all God’s creatures. To show such care for the earth is like being the grounds keeper in the Creator’s garden. Surely the Lord is pleased when those who serve in this way do such an awesome job! In the final analysis, supporting the new zoning code is all about being a good neighbor. Living in a neighborhood where the housing is a bit more dense and varied seems like the neighborly thing to do. It may not be quite what I’m used to, but it means that my neighbors will have good homes near good parks and good schools, and thus good places to raise their children. As St. Paul says, “Look not only to your own interests, but also to the interests of others” (Philippians 2:4). Thus one adheres to the morality that is common to all religions: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Let’s all do the neighborly thing and ask our city councilors to support the new zoning code.
