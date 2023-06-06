Lauren Necochea

We made a promise to our schools when the Idaho Legislature enacted HB1, a $330 million school funding boost last fall. No one could seriously argue against the dire urgency. On top of a $1 billion backlog in school facilities needs, schools were struggling with basic operations, and low salaries led to vacancies and disruptive turnover. At the same time, Reclaim Idaho’s pending ballot initiative to boost school funding finally had Republican lawmakers’ backs up against the wall. Idaho Democrats were thrilled to finally address school investment.

Idahoans overwhelmingly backed this move, with 80% supporting an advisory question on the November 2022 ballot. Unfortunately, rather than protecting and expanding learning opportunities for the coming year, many of our schools and districts are now considering layoffs and other cost-cutting measures because of an unfair and outdated funding formula. School leaders expect a funding reduction of $140 million, meaning they will receive a little more than half the boost they were promised.

Rep. Lauren Necochea is chair of the Idaho Democratic Party.

