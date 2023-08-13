As the new academic year approaches at Boise State University, I want to share some history-making moments with you from my summer travels — extraordinary accomplishments for Idaho’s largest university that will lead to new economic and workforce development, incredible jobs, and new ways for Idaho to innovate and thrive.
Though many students are on summer break, the work of our university never stops.
As innovators, we continually reach out to industry and government leaders, striving to make an impact. We are growing a national profile, which will truly make a difference for people here at home. Far too few Idaho students go on to college, so they can be ready for the careers that will improve their lives and impact the state. At Boise State, we are actively improving those numbers. We grew our new Idaho students by 20 percent in just one year. They remain our priority. All of Idaho prospers when our young people achieve their greatest potential. We are committed to creating opportunities that both attract them and lead them to succeed.
In May, I was invited to the G7 Summit in Japan, where I met with both industry and university leaders and formalized an international agreement to advance semiconductor research and education with partners like Micron and some of the top institutions in the U.S. and Japan. The semiconductor industry will advance Idaho’s economy, and our partnership will both prepare students for lucrative jobs and help secure U.S. leadership in this technological lynchpin field.
These advances are important for everyone who holds a Boise State degree. When the university excels, the value of every degree earned — decades ago and today — rises. That impacts our current students’ opportunities and supports those who carry Boise State credentials.
One of my jobs as president is to foster opportunities that benefit our students and our state, and help create a better future for all of us. We will seize the opportunities that help us reach prospective students, improve the education of those who are here, and prepare our students for the workforce. As leaders, we must keep innovating for our students and the state.
This summer Boise State also joined the U.S. Council on Competitiveness, alongside top leaders in industry, workforce, and education, to advance their mission of growing the U.S. economy, strengthening America’s innovation infrastructure and raising the standard of living for all Americans. In the coming year, we will host a national “Competitiveness Conversation” here in Boise to advance on critical fronts, like the semiconductor industry and cybersecurity. Not only are we bringing Boise State and Idaho perspectives to D.C., we are bringing back opportunities and connections for our students and our whole state.
As a founding member of REP4 (Rapid Education Prototyping), a national alliance that invites students to redesign higher education so it works better for them, I joined a meeting this summer in D.C. This transformational effort employs students’ insights about how to improve their experience and innovate around education. Learning from them will help us improve our university — and all of higher ed. The best student ideas will be scaled nationwide through the alliance. REP4, too, is coming to Idaho this fall. Together, we’ll keep innovating, and Boise State will show our partners what Idaho and the university offer to our students and the world.
There is so much more to tell — about my meetings with our Congressional delegates, a conference on innovation in technology and higher education where people became excited about partnering on our Institute on Advancing American Values, a conference on leadership at which I met quantum computing researchers who are building a relationship with our remarkable qDNA program, which is striving to perfect organic quantum computing. We are building a bright future for all of Idaho and connecting our community and university to opportunities around the whole world.
I will share many more accomplishments during my annual State of the University address on Aug. 16. Thank you for your support of Boise State. Our success grows with the widespread support that we receive from so many of you. Go Broncos!