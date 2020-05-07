We were scared. We watched the news and saw what was happening in the other cities. COVID 19 was moving from one city to another, spread was happening, people were getting sick and dying. The city began to prepare. The stories coming from other countries, cities and towns were wash your hands, don't touch your face, self-distance, stay home. Our staff and guests sat down and had a meeting about what a pandemic might look like in a homeless shelter. We came up with a plan. Our guests and staff would work together to keep our shelter squeaky clean, we would move our dining outside even in the cold because we would be safer having more space.
Our volunteer corp had to stay home, some of our staff had to protect their health and ride out this storm at home with their families but our guests were still there offering to step up and in to help us with our shelter cleaning, serving meals, helping to manage donations, inventorying food, even preparing meals when needed.
For every new headline our shelter had to respond. We got thermometers and guests began to help us check temperatures as people came on to our back property.
They advised us that everyone should wear masks. People were skeptical saying there was no way we would get our guests to wears masks. How wrong they were. They wear their masks with pride, grateful that our community cared enough to send hundreds of hand made masks our way. We have paisley, puppies and care bares, sunflowers and pretty pink hearts. On any given night as our guests get in line to enjoy a meal you will see a sea of face masks of all makes, colors and design.
When people ask "how is it possible that there is no positive COVID 19 cases in the homeless shelters?" It is because of the heroes who call Interfaith Sanctuary their home. Our guests self-contain with each other, they wash their hands, they wear face masks and take care of each other and they take care of our staff.
You learn a lot about a person's character in a crisis. Interfaith Sanctuary is full of great character and we are lucky to help serve in these times.
We have a lot more work ahead of us as we continue to weather this storm together. Sponsor a hero by making a donation in their honor today during the final day of Idaho Gives!
