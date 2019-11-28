Word on the StreetIn today’s edition of the Idaho Press you will find a copy of “Word on the Street- A Paper for the People”. This special insert was developed and published by the Interfaith Sanctuary and is intended to give a voice to members of our community experiencing homelessness.
Inside this edition, you’ll read about how students from Hillsdale Elementary donated 100 blankets to shelter guests. You’ll also find original works of art done by residents at the shelter and even some original poetry.
I would encourage you to take a few minutes and read this special insert. Hearing directly from those impacted by homelessness will give you a much deeper understanding of the daily challenges that these individuals and families face.
We are still a relatively small community, and history proves that when we work together we can accomplish amazing things. I encourage you to get involved this holiday season: volunteer, make a donation, do a random act of kindness. And most of all, take time to give thanks for all that you have in your life.
$2 Shop Local ChallengeHave you agreed to take the Idaho Press $2 Shop Local Challenge yet?
For the past several years, the Idaho Press has challenged our readers to take $100 out of their existing holiday shopping budgets and commit those funds to shop at locally owned businesses right here in the Treasure Valley. To illustrate the impact of this effort we ask that you make these local purchases with $2 bills. That way local businesses can see the impact this effort is making on their business.
I’ve heard dozens of really great stories from readers who have accepted this challenge and from local businesses that benefit from it. Our sponsor, D.L. Evans Bank, shared with me recently that the federal reserve called them asking why in the world they needed so many $2 bills.
Let’s make this year’s challenge the most successful yet. Sign up today online at idahopress.com/2buckchallenge and then stop by any D.L. Evans Bank to get your $2 bills.