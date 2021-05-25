I would like to thank you, the loyal Idaho Press readers, in helping us become the largest circulated print publication in Idaho according to the Alliance for Audited Media report for the 6-month period ending March 31, 2021. The next nearest publication trails us by 21% daily and 15% Sunday.
Yet, the exuberance of this accomplishment has been diminished by unprecedented nationwide labor shortages. Across the country, as we continue slowly building toward a new normal and economic recovery, industries are reporting acute labor shortages that threaten that progress. Hotel chains are unable to find enough staff to keep rooms cleaned. Restaurants don’t have enough servers to increase capacity. Ride-share services are offering incentives in an attempt to lure more drivers. The list goes on.
We too are being impacted. Newspapers across the country are being challenged. And such is the case at the Idaho Press and it is having an impact on you, the longtime, loyal reader.
We’re struggling to find enough delivery drivers to get newspapers delivered on-time to our subscribers. We will continue to aggressively recruit for delivery contractors. We are offering sign-on and recruitment bonuses. We know it’s a frustrating situation, and deeply apologize if you have been impacted by it. Our readers love their morning routine of stepping outside to grab the newspaper and catching up on the news in their community before the day gets going. We love being part of that morning routine, too.
I would like to express my overwhelming appreciation to the current team of independent delivery carriers that have stepped up to take on more deliveries to make sure the Idaho Press makes it to your home. They are a hardworking and dedicated. They deliver in the dark of night in all sorts of weather to make sure you receive the most complete local news source from the most talented and dedicated local journalists.
Things will start to change and we will find new quality carriers. In the meanwhile, we appreciate your patience and understanding when your newspaper is late, missing or delivered to a location that has easier/quicker access for the carrier.
Our message to you today is twofold: If you are a subscriber, we want you to understand our challenges and to know we’re doing everything in our power to get the situation resolved. Please be patient and also let us know when you’re missing your newspaper so we can get your account credited or make sure a recovery delivery is made. Call 208-467-9252, email customerservice@idahopress.com or go to idahopress.com/customerservice. Also, we hope you regularly take advantage of access to the e-edition, a digital replica of the Idaho Press, which can be found at idahopress.com/login/eedition.
And if you are looking for work or know someone who is, we’d love to hear from you. We offer a $500 contract bonus to new carriers, plus, if you alert us of a new recruit, we will extend your subscription for three months on us! Delivery drivers must have reliable transportation; we’re glad to fill you in on the rest when you call 208-465-8180.
Again, thank you for your business and know that we don’t take it for granted.