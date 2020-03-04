People have misunderstandings as to the benefit of masks in preventing infection from coronavirus, and it is creating a real problem:
- Prices sky-rocketing on internet purchasing sites
- Thefts of masks from health care providers
- Shortages of masks
These masks are not the masks health care workers use when caring for people with coronavirus. The shortages of masks people are creating is for masks we wear in procedure areas and for caring for cancer patients and other more routine things. Thus, these masks are not helping those who are purchasing or stealing them, and are creating shortages for care of routine cases that are much more likely to affect our friends, family and neighbors.
Let me address the most common question I get: “Should I be wearing a mask?” I recently heard a reporter on television indicate we should. This is NOT correct. There are two groups of people who should be wearing masks: people infected with the virus and those caring for them.
The coronavirus is incredibly small and can easily penetrate the porous material that masks that you can buy at the drug store or on the internet are made of. In the hospital, our health care workers do not wear these kinds of masks. They wear a special kind of mask that can filter out 95% of particles the size of these viruses and for which our personnel are specially fitted to ensure that there are not even tiny gaps.
I am very concerned that people wearing masks will actually be at more risk because they may be complacent and not take much more effective measures, such as washing their hands.
People would be far better off just to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer, frequently, and certainly before eating or after having close contact with other people or touching surfaces often being used by large numbers of the public — handrails, doorknobs, etc.
So, if you are really determined to wear something, wear gloves instead of a mask!
The best advice for coronavirus and other colds and flus — stay home if you are ill. Do not expose your colleagues to whatever you have. Don’t send children to school or daycare when they are sick, especially, if they have fever. Wash your hands frequently. Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and then wash your hands.
If you do believe that you might have coronavirus — you have had travel outside of the U.S. in the past two weeks or you have been in contact with someone who is believed to have coronavirus — call your physician or the emergency room before showing up.
If you have cold or flu symptoms and have not had recent international travel or exposure to someone known or suspected to have coronavirus, it is extremely likely you just have a cold or the flu, and very unlikely that you have coronavirus.