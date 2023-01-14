Support Local Journalism


Last week's opposition to a policy being considered by the Caldwell School Board got national attention when hundreds turned out to protest and disruptions caused the board to adjourn early.

Tapes showing the restlessness and strength of the protesters implies there was a possibility of violence, but none happened. The hundreds standing outside seemed happy to see so many like-minded people. A few of those inside were bullying board members, but the biggest threat voiced was “recall.”

Judy Ferro, a former teacher, is a former state committeewoman for Canyon County Democrats. Email her at idadem@yahoo.com.

