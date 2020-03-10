March Madness isn’t restricted to basketball — clearly not in an election year.
Just over a week ago Democrats had six strong contenders for president — four men and two women, four old and two young, four moderate and two progressive.
In a matter of days, four contenders dropped out. Now, many Democrats are trying to work up enthusiasm for Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, even as they mourn what ‘might have been’ with Pete or Amy or Michael or Elizabeth.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus continues to spread, particularly in western Washington. Fortunately, Congress has rushed through funding which includes $4 million for Idaho programs. Bring on the experts, please.
And the Legislature is on a roller coaster going from wise to foolish and back again.
Wise: Tuesday House Democrats joined with moderate Republicans to defeat a bill which would have limited who may be charged with a misdemeanor for failing to report child abuse. Where does such a bill come from? Has anyone complained that too many people are being charged?
Foolish: But Democrats couldn’t stop the House from passing HB 525 blocking all state agencies from funding any services from Planned Parenthood — cancer tests, birth control, counselling, whatever. (Three gutsy Republicans did vote against the bill.)
Wise: Then Thursday the House passed a bill sponsored by Rep. Ilana Rubel requiring landlords to give tenants at least 30 days' notice before raising the rent or not renewing a lease.
Foolish: The House defeated a second bill that would have required landlords to give tenants a receipt of charges made against their security deposit. Apparently, repairmen of all stripes may itemize for over half a dozen customers a day, but such transparency is too onerous for landlords.
And the House Education Committee came up with a double whammy. First, it sent a letter to the Department of Education detailing the changes they want in curriculum standards, e.g. more ‘uplifting’ literature and more pros about fossil fuel consumption. I don’t think they’ll be happy until standards of the 1950s are revived.
Worse, the committee submitted — and the House passed — a bill to allow nonpublic colleges and universities to offer minimal teacher preparation programs. HB 599 would force the Department of Education to grant teaching certifications to graduates of any nonpublic education program requiring a bachelor’s degree and ‘content and pedagogical’ training, whatever that entails.
Former legislatures have passed bills allowing charter schools to use non-certified teachers and college graduates with only six weeks as a teacher’s aide to be treated as the equivalent of educators with master’s degrees. Now HB 599 will allow Ricks College to graduate certified teachers even if its program doesn’t measure up to that required of Boise State. (I don’t think NNU or the C of I have asked for changes.)
And the madness isn’t over.
Next week the Senate will hold hearings on HB 487, which would require a ‘negotiated rulemaking process’ to set penalties for misuse of pesticides and ‘chemigation.’ Who is to negotiate is unclear, but the Marsing Agricultural Labor Sponsoring Committee sounds certain that workers aren’t being included. “If this bill passes, we are shouting to our workforce that we do not care about them as human beings. We must do everything possible to make sure Idaho agriculture is safe for everyone involved.”
Now that we’re using faster-acting chemicals than ever, we’ll regulate them less?
This is the final week of filing for legislative seats.
By Saturday every incumbent will know if he or she will be challenged from the right or the left — and the pace of legislative voting will speed up.