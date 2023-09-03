.Another round of heavy rain is expected later this evening as more
precipitation moves into the region. Flash flooding could occur with
strong storms and continuous heavy rain in steep and mountainous
terrain, burn scars, or urban areas.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following areas, Boise
Mountains, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee
Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands, Upper
Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River, West Central Mountains and
Western Magic Valley. Portions of Oregon, including the following
areas, Baker County, Malheur County and Oregon Lower Treasure
Valley.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms late this afternoon through this evening will
be capable of producing very heavy rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
District-based elections a good opportunity for Boise voters
The Boise City Council is the vital mechanism through which we, as residents, guide and oversee our city government. It should be a true reflection of the geography, neighborhoods, and character of the people who call Boise home. Recently, our representatives have been largely people who work in and around government and live in one part of the city. With the upcoming district-based elections this November, each area of Boise will have the opportunity to choose a resident to represent them on the council. I ask my neighbors to elect me, Josh Johnston, to serve in Seat 3, representing the Bench and Southwest Boise.
As a proud Boise resident, I am grateful for the vision and hard work of those who have built our town into what it is today. I want my children to feel the same pride when they grow up. It pains me to witness our vibrant city being taken for granted and torn apart by petty politics. That’s why I am running for city council — to lower the cost of living in Boise, bring equitable services to every corner of our city, and ensure our government works for the people.
The Bench and the areas annexed over the past few decades have received lower-quality services compared to wealthier areas that have enjoyed better representation on the city council. Parks and libraries serving these neighborhoods have fewer amenities and are located further away, while sidewalks, bike lanes, and protected crossings have gaps, isolating residents. Up until this summer, I had to drive my children on a 4-mile round trip to reach a city park. These areas are often the most affordable for young families and, therefore, require greater attention.
The city’s strategy of investing heavily in one neighborhood at a time to modernize services, though understandable, has not kept up with the pace of annexation. We need to focus on areas with the greatest deficits, regardless of their location within Boise. We must also ensure that access maps accurately represent developed parks, not “greened-up” open spaces, and that walking distances are measured with due consideration for major road crossings.
When a family buys a house, they often consider the school district in which it is located. A well-run city is similarly one that people value living and doing business within. Sadly, we have witnessed an increasing number of residents and families choosing to reside in other towns. Retail establishments, restaurants, and businesses have followed suit. The share of Boise’s taxes paid by residents has significantly increased while commercial property values reflect lower demand.
Many once great American cities lost their appeal as cultural and entertainment hubs, leaving behind the negative aspects of density without enough positive counterbalance. Boise stands at a turning point, and we cannot take our city and its many charms for granted. We must work together to build a Boise that remains a focal point for arts, culture, and entertainment, while also maintaining a high quality of life for all residents.
On Election Day, I urge you to vote for a Boise that prioritizes affordability, equitable service delivery, and effective governance. A Boise that thrives while preserving its unique character, which we can proudly pass down to future generations. Vote Josh Johnston for City Council Seat 3, representing the Bench and Southwest Boise.
Josh Johnston is a software engineering executive who lives in Boise with three daughters. He enjoys fishing, backpacking, sailing, and the performing arts, including Boise Contemporary Theater where he is a board member.