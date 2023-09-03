Support Local Journalism


The Boise City Council is the vital mechanism through which we, as residents, guide and oversee our city government. It should be a true reflection of the geography, neighborhoods, and character of the people who call Boise home. Recently, our representatives have been largely people who work in and around government and live in one part of the city. With the upcoming district-based elections this November, each area of Boise will have the opportunity to choose a resident to represent them on the council. I ask my neighbors to elect me, Josh Johnston, to serve in Seat 3, representing the Bench and Southwest Boise.

As a proud Boise resident, I am grateful for the vision and hard work of those who have built our town into what it is today. I want my children to feel the same pride when they grow up. It pains me to witness our vibrant city being taken for granted and torn apart by petty politics. That’s why I am running for city council — to lower the cost of living in Boise, bring equitable services to every corner of our city, and ensure our government works for the people.

Josh Johnston is a software engineering executive who lives in Boise with three daughters. He enjoys fishing, backpacking, sailing, and the performing arts, including Boise Contemporary Theater where he is a board member.

